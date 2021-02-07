Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews comedian Chris Rock.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? We’ll soon find out. Today on the show my guest is comedian Chris Rock.

CHRIS ROCK

I’m a big star.

JERRY

You sure you’re not Bill Cosby’s illegitimate child?

CHRIS

Could be, bro. Speaking of Cosby. Cardi B and Bill Cosby walk into a bar… I don’t remember the rest, but it ain’t pretty.

JERRY

Do you know what Cosby’s favorite Disney character is?

CHRIS

Nah.

JERRY

Sleeping Beauty. Back to the interview.

JERRY

You grew up in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. Mom was a social worker and dad a truck driver.

CHRIS

Man, it was rough. The other day I saw a license plate that said, ‘I miss Brooklyn.’ So I smashed their rear window and stole the radio so they would feel at home.

JERRY

Is it true you dropped out of high school?

CHRIS

Yeah. But I got my GED… Good Enough Diploma. There are two things I tell high school dropouts. First, you tried your hardest. Second, I don’t want pickles on my Big Mac.

JERRY

How did you earn a living?

CHRIS

I worked at fast food restaurants. Cleaned toilets, washed windows. Menial crap. When I was at KFC, they didn’t even use toilet paper because everything was finger lickin’ good.

JERRY

That sucks. So how did you become a comedian?

CHRIS

In 1984, I started doing standup at Catch a Rising Star. Eddie Murphy saw my act and became my mentor. Even got me a gig in one of his movies. Eddie and I were so close that he shared a dark secret.

JERRY

Tell me. Please. Pretty please? I need ratings.

CHRIS

Well, okay. Eddie told me that he couldn’t figure out which of the Spice Girls he wanted to impregnate.

JERRY

Sorry I asked.

JERRY

Your success is amazing. You were a regular on Saturday Night Live from 1992-93, have done dozens of HBO comedy specials, and successfully produced and narrated the television show Everybody Hates Chris.

CHRIS

I’m a tough guy. Not some wimp like Woody Allen.

They laugh hysterically.

JERRY

Oh, no. Woody is on caller id. Excuse me.

WOODY ALLEN

Mr. Duncan. I was just dissed by a fellow comedian and must defend my honor.

JERRY

Okay. I’m putting the Rockster on the call.

WOODY

Are you there, Chris? You nasty man.

CHRIS

You’re a wuss. I hear Sun Yi sinks your boats and rubber ducky in the bathtub.

WOODY

Your wife is so ugly that when she tried to join an ugly contest they said, “Sorry, no professionals.”

JERRY

Hold on. I suggest you find common ground. You’re both from Brooklyn.

WOODY

Well, sort of. I was lost and found. When I was ten, my family moved to Brooklyn. When I was twelve, I found them.

CHRIS

My experience was more unsettling. My high school Geometry teacher Miss Eisen was in an abusive relationship. Yeah, she had me in class. One day we were learning theorems. Miss Eisen said, “parallel lines have so much in common.” I shouted, “Yo. Too bad they’ll never meet because the rectangle is hot.” That earned a trip to the principal’s office.

WOODY

That’s nothing. I was bullied all through high school. I remember being stuffed in a locker. That’s when I became afraid of the dark. But then I grew up and saw the electric bill. Now I’m afraid of the light.

JERRY

What is a bully’s favorite type joke?

WOODY

I don’t know.

JERRY

One with a punch line.

CHRIS

Peace out, Woody. Good luck at the shrink.

WOODY

Have fun at the maternity ward with Eddie.

JERRY

See you tomorrow.

