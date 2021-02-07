Any idiom on this list has run its course and should be “put out to pasture.”

The idiom “on steroids” — as in “COVID is like the flu, but on steroids” — has run its course and should be put out to pasture (along with “run its course” and “out to pasture”).

I suspect that most readers are, like me, ready to cry “uncle” when they hear another trite use (“Uncle: it’s like an aunt on steroids”). I therefore enthusiastically (“Enthusiastically,” it’s like “willingly” on steroids) provide this list of possible “on steroids” analogies I hope never to hear.

“Did your see that Blue Whale? It’s like a can of tuna on steroids.” [Editorial Note: Whale doesn’t actually come in a can.]

“Mmm, this garlic pizza: it’s like a garlic bagel on steroids. But with tomato sauce.” [Editorial Note: They should have added: “and cheese.”]

“My heart attack: it was like a sneeze on steroids … except life-threatening.” [Editorial Note: It might also require changes to lifestyle; so really quite different.]

“Wow, this Super Tuscan wine is like a Chianti on steroids … tasty red steroids.” [Editorial Note: If the steroids aren’t 80% Sangiovese, the wine can’t be called Classico.]

“Remember Rudy Giuliani after 9/11? He was a mayor on steroids.” [Editorial Note: Unfortunately, those steroids addled his brain.]

“My severe heart attack. It was like, well, like a mild heart attack on steroids.” [Editorial Note: In addition, the beta blocker that controls arrhythmia is like an alpha blocker on steroids.]

“These anabolic steroids, wow! They’re like the corticosteroids prescribed for my arthritis, but on steroids.” [Editorial Note: We may drop our objection to this one.]

“Gotta admit, turning 60 is like turning 50, but on steroids!” [Editorial Note: Actually, it should be the other way around.]

“March. It’s like February on steroids.” [Editorial Note: Except in leap years, even if it goes in like a lion.]

“Twins. It’s like having an only child, but on steroids.” [Editorial Note: The same speaker would probably say that triplets are like twins on steroids. Just a guess.]

“A gallon of milk: it’s like a quart of milk on steroids.” [Editorial Note: It’s actually more like a pint of milk on steroids.]

“A habanero is like a cayenne, which is like a chili, which is like a serrano, which is like a jalapeño, which is like a pablano on steroids.” [Editorial Note: Peppers are harder to compare than this suggests. That’s why we have Scovilles.]

“You MUST read Leviticus. It’s like Hammurabi’s Code, but on steroids.” [Editorial Note: Hammurabi’s Code is itself like the Codex of Lipit-Ishtar of Isin on steroids.]

“Can I show you my erection? Now that I’m taking Viagra, it’s like my penis is on steroids.” [Editorial Note: Except steroids won’t do that.]

Final Note: Perhaps “on Viagra” should be the replacement idiom, as in: “COVID is like the flu, but on Viagra.”