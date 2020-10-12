In cages 6 feet apart, two Lab Mice in a Coronavirus trial study greet their 244 pound agitated visitor… just a part of their many trials & tabulations!
Meet VINNIE Verman & RICKY Rodentitailia, two lab mice in a Corona virus trial!
VINNIE
Who’s the new dude?
RICKY
He’s awfully big – must’ve got extra hormones in the Transgender study!
VINNIE
Looks disgruntled to me.
RICKY
They’ll probably give him a placebo – he’s the type.
VINNIE
So you’re here because you got Covid & the steroid cocktail, right?
TRUMP
Well, not quite, IRS gave me a deal – this is 100 hours Community Service.
VINNIE
So you’ll just drop by?
TRUMP
Yeah, they promised this would ‘make me whole’.
VINNIE
The whole $400 million you owe?
TRUMP
Yep, Bill Barr has the breakdown.
RICKY
Sweet!
VINNIE
Well, that explains the ‘Mini-bar’!
RICKY
Damn, I have to swallow Kale & shit Gold to get Beer Nuts in here!
TRUMP
So what’s the deal here – they shoot me up & I play dead if I want to?
VINNY
This isn’t a rehearsal, Mr. President – some of these mice never make it to dinner!
TRUMP
No worries, I have good genes & just dodged a bullet at Walter Reed.
VINNY
We all have good genes – that’s why we’re here.
TRUMP
Did you see me wave from my car?
VINNY
Who didn’t?
TRUMP
I love shtick! Maybe I can shake it up a little in here too – wha’d ya say?
RICKY
Count me out – I’m scheduled to have sex with Big Bertha if you lose & need all the oxygen I can get!
Sorry, no pics!
Okay…
If you missed it – check out Part 1 in this Series (April 23, 2020) in the Humor Times!
