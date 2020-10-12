Trials & Tabulations of Two Cheesy Lab Mice Trying to Save the World, Part 2

Trials & Tabulations of Two Cheesy Lab Mice

In cages 6 feet apart, two Lab Mice in a Coronavirus trial study greet their 244 pound agitated visitor… just a part of their many trials & tabulations!

Meet VINNIE Verman & RICKY Rodentitailia, two lab mice in a Corona virus trial!

VINNIE

Who’s the new dude?

RICKY

He’s awfully big – must’ve got extra hormones in the Transgender study!

tabulations

VINNIE

Looks disgruntled to me.

RICKY

They’ll probably give him a placebo – he’s the type.

VINNIE

So you’re here because you got Covid & the steroid cocktail, right?

TRUMP

Well, not quite, IRS gave me a deal – this is 100 hours Community Service.

VINNIE

So you’ll just drop by?

TRUMP

Yeah, they promised this would ‘make me whole’.

VINNIE

The whole $400 million you owe?

TRUMP

Yep, Bill Barr has the breakdown.

RICKY

Sweet!

VINNIE

Well, that explains the ‘Mini-bar’!

RICKY

Damn, I have to swallow Kale & shit Gold to get Beer Nuts in here!

TRUMP

So what’s the deal here – they shoot me up & I play dead if I want to?

VINNY

This isn’t a rehearsal, Mr. President – some of these mice never make it to dinner!

TRUMP

No worries, I have good genes & just dodged a bullet at Walter Reed.

VINNY

We all have good genes – that’s why we’re here.

TRUMP

Did you see me wave from my car?

VINNY

Who didn’t?

TRUMP

I love shtick!  Maybe I can shake it up a little in here too – wha’d ya say?

RICKY

Count me out – I’m scheduled to have sex with Big Bertha if you lose & need all the oxygen I can get!

Sorry, no pics!

Okay…tabulations

