We Can See Clearly Now: A song of joy to sing when Trump is defeated.

We can see clearly now that Trump is gone.

We can see all the corruption that blocked our way.

Gone are the dark clouds that robbed truth blind

We won the fight this bright, bright sunshiny day!

Fought for what’s right this bright, bright sunshiny day!





(additional verse:)



We can see clearly now that Trump is gone.

We can see all the obstacles that blocked truth’s way,

Gone the dark clouds that had his base blind.

There’s hope in sight this bright, bright sunshiny day!

That truth is might this bright, bright sunshiny day!





The country can make it now that Trump is gone,

Corruption and race bating disappear.

Trump’s demise is what we’ve been praying for.

Trump out of sight this bright, bright sunshiny day!

No tweets tonight this bright, bright sunshiny day!





Look all around, no red tie, just blue skies.

Look straight ahead, there’s hope now for blue skies.

We can see clearly now that Trump is gone.

We can see all the corruption that blocked our way.

Gone are the dark clouds that robbed truth blind

We won the fight this bright, bright sunshiny day!

Fought for what’s right this bright, bright sunshiny day!

Oh what a bright, bright sunshiny day!



(A parody by Diane de Anda of “I Can See Clearly Now” by Johnny Nash.)