A Taylor Swift Playlist for Trump’s Pandemic Response

“We are never getting back together” – a Taylor Swift playlist to help you deal with Trump’s pandemic response.
Jan. 22, 2020:
“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
Song: “…Ready For It?”
Album: Reputation
Jan. 24, 2020:
“It will all work out well.”
Song: Safe and Sound
Album: The Hunger Games Soundtrack
Jan. 28, 2020
“Johnson & Johnson to create coronavirus vaccine.”
Song: “Soon You’ll Get Better”
Album: Lover
Jan. 30, 2020
“We have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five. And those people are all recuperating successfully.”
Song: You Need to Calm Down
Album: Lover
Jan. 31, 2020
“Well, we pretty much shut it down coming in from China. We have a tremendous relationship with China, which is a very positive thing. Getting along with China, getting along with Russia, getting along with these countries.”
Song: “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”
Album: Reputation
Feb. 10, 2020
“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”
Song: “Out of the Woods”
Album: 1989
Feb. 19, 2020
“I think the numbers are going to get progressively better as we go along.”
Song: “I Knew You Were Trouble”
Album: Red
Feb. 23, 2020
“We had 12, at one point. And now they’ve gotten very much better. Many of them are fully recovered.”
Song: Shake It Off
Album: 1989
Feb. 26, 2020
“We’re going down, not up. We’re going very substantially down, not up.”
Song: I Think He Knows
Album: Lover
Feb. 27, 2020
“It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
Song: Today Was a Fairytale
Album: Valentine’s Day Soundtrack
March 4, 2020
“I just want to add, if I might — and to go a little bit further — the Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing.”
Song: Don’t Blame Me
Album: Reputation
March 6, 2020
Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.
Song: False God
Album: Lover
March 10, 2020
“It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
Song: Crazier
Album: Hannah Montana The Movie Soundtrack
March 13, 2020
National Emergency Declared
Song: Everything Has Changed
Album: Red
March 13, 2020 to October 1, 2020
Song: I Did Something Bad
Album: Reputation
Song: Look What You Made Me Do
Album: Reputation
October 2, 2020
Trump announces he and the First Lady have contracted COVID-19
Song: This Is Me Trying
Album: Folklore
