A Taylor Swift Playlist for Trump’s Pandemic Response

“We are never getting back together” – a Taylor Swift playlist to help you deal with Trump’s pandemic response.

Jan. 22, 2020:

“We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

Song: “…Ready For It?”

Album: Reputation

Jan. 24, 2020:

“It will all work out well.”

Song: Safe and Sound

Album: The Hunger Games Soundtrack

Jan. 28, 2020

“Johnson & Johnson to create coronavirus vaccine.”

Song: “Soon You’ll Get Better”

Album: Lover

Jan. 30, 2020

“We have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five. And those people are all recuperating successfully.”

Song: You Need to Calm Down

Album: Lover

Jan. 31, 2020

“Well, we pretty much shut it down coming in from China. We have a tremendous relationship with China, which is a very positive thing. Getting along with China, getting along with Russia, getting along with these countries.”

Song: “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things”

Album: Reputation

Feb. 10, 2020

“Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.”

Song: “Out of the Woods”

Album: 1989

Feb. 19, 2020

“I think the numbers are going to get progressively better as we go along.”

Song: “I Knew You Were Trouble”

Album: Red

Feb. 23, 2020

“We had 12, at one point. And now they’ve gotten very much better. Many of them are fully recovered.”

Song: Shake It Off

Album: 1989

Feb. 26, 2020

“We’re going down, not up. We’re going very substantially down, not up.”

Song: I Think He Knows

Album: Lover

Feb. 27, 2020

“It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”

Song: Today Was a Fairytale

Album: Valentine’s Day Soundtrack

March 4, 2020

“I just want to add, if I might — and to go a little bit further — the Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing.”

Song: Don’t Blame Me

Album: Reputation

March 6, 2020

Every one of these doctors said, ‘How do you know so much about this?’ Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president.

Song: False God

Album: Lover

March 10, 2020

“It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”

Song: Crazier

Album: Hannah Montana The Movie Soundtrack

March 13, 2020

National Emergency Declared

Song: Everything Has Changed

Album: Red

March 13, 2020 to October 1, 2020

Song: I Did Something Bad

Album: Reputation

Song: Look What You Made Me Do

Album: Reputation

October 2, 2020

Trump announces he and the First Lady have contracted COVID-19

Song: This Is Me Trying

Album: Folklore