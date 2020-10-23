‘Governor Cuomo sent President Trump a care package filled with iconic New York foods.’ – Time Out New York.
- Sbarro’s pizza
- Knicks tickets
- A mariachi band and it’s Showtime! in one car on the F train
- Tickets for Stomp! in 1998
- The Naked Cowboy’s out of shape cousin Phil Cowboy
- An open mic night, but all the male comedians just started listening to Joe Rogan’s podcast yesterday
- Musical theater majors living upstairs
- A conversation with someone who kayaks in the Hudson River
- Food from Trump Grill in Trump Tower
- A resident of Park Slope
- The guy who blocks an entire aisle at The Strand reading a Jay Leno biography, knowing he’s not going to buy it
- Someone who used to live in New York ten years ago
- An audiobook of Rudy Guiliani’s biography, read by Rudy Guiliani
- That creepy guy hanging around outside the bathrooms in Radio City Music Hall. You know, because of the art
- The Mister Softee jingle performed by Maroon 5 on loop
- What Was in Andrew Cuomo’s New York Care Package to Trump? - October 22, 2020
- A Taylor Swift Playlist for Trump’s Pandemic Response - October 8, 2020
- Last Train to Clarksville: 2020 - October 7, 2020