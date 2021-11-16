that’s ALL U CAN EAT

,

The prospect of Trump running again- sure had some liberals seasick, I’m changing my party- Joe Biden offers only average entertainment value by comparison.

I say- salute what’s stupid – spin a compass for Gilligan’s Island and get the entire GOP in one salty barf bag. ORDER UP!

Putin’s greasy captain’s platter includes… “Peeping pedophile” Matt Gaetz, “bent barrel” Boebert, Marjorie “Traitor” Greene, Steve Bannon in a Fox News fishbowl (ROTTING LIVE), Michael Flynn as Vlad’s. (clawless) Red Lobster.

Russian trawler operative Manafort- netted squirming- yet refusing to fry.

Every SpongeBob barnacle clinging to Trump’s Carnal Cruise Line buffet- dancing an intestinal conga line of puking greed… No- I’m worse-

…NO MEEEE!

Rudy as Squidbert, Crabby Patty Melania (as cod fake wife) – a political graveyard “THRILLA” -freezer burnt, battered, and doesn’t mattered.

-A capitalist cannibal smorgasbord wrapped in blanket pardons of foiled fascist dough.

Given enough deck rope- Republican pirates hang each other- rerunning their last insurrection, so fun… even Pence is “hangin” round!

An ORANGE ventriloquist, RED bubba Gump hats, Ivanka as VP… what could go wrong in 2024?

Even if he shoots himself on 5th Avenue or is skewered on a plastic cocktail umbrella, its marketable leftovers. Stick a forkin fork in em -they’re NOT done.

An ALL YOU CAN’T EAT, indigestible cornucopia that includes free ammunition, ambulance rides and a GOP stomach pump.

If Trump keels over from natural (or fake) causes- wheel out the embalmed dummy “Don” anyways- he sells the fizzle-

and the steak.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!