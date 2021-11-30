It was Trump who made Flynn a 4-star general

,

Capital Police officer Sicknick (42 years old) died 24 hours after the January 06 2021 insurrection, official autopsy states he died of “NATURAL CAUSES”-(yeah, SURE…that’s totally plausible).

Sprayed in the face with bear mace by Trumps minions, Officer Sicknick died defending our Capital… (does any of that sound natural to you)?

Truth will Rewrite that autopsy. Trump sacrificed a Hero’s life on OUR capital steps.

Being a coward, Trump didn’t even lead his own lunatic charge, he hid in the White House calling EVERY deadly shot BY PHONE- (it’s all recorded).

Trump directed others to commit murder.

Are you listening Merrick Garland? –(WE WATCHED IT ON TV).

Trump initiated, televised, and still celebrates his riot, never lifted a finger to stop it, encouraged white nationalists to chant “HANG MIKE PENCE” he never apologized for anything- (a remorseless murderer).

Traitors should be keel hauled, not allowed to parade about celebrating Kyle Rittenhouse, Goslar’s snuff films (or defying investigations).

If the Justice department had eyes open and hands on the wheel, General Charlie Flynn- (brother of a proven traitor Mike) would have been subpoenaed (MONTHS AGO).

Charlie was made 4-star general on Trumps watch- (gee…what a coincidence)?

Charlie was hurriedly transferred to the Pacific theatre instead of
explaining his part in a conspiracy his (TRAITOR)- Qanon ranting, brother- engineered.

Who besides the Flynn brothers ceded this killing field? –(many apparently).

Trump’s fascist actions, (and pentagon inaction)- led directly to Sicknick death.

Judas sold out America for 30 silver (plated fake) coins.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!