Shacklers Opium den

,

Sackler’s Opium Den.

One corrupt family is responsible for Americas second worst “mass casualty” event- ever.

Oxycodone (packaged in pill form) – killed more than 400,000.

Billions in profit- unnecessary addictions, destruction of entire communities – LAUNCHED (in 1996) by Shacklers as a synthetic heroin missile.

Beyond negligence- Sackler’s flooded America with super addictive painkillers, EMPHASISING a slick “get rich quick” incentive… coercing doctors and clinics into pushing their narcotics-EVERYWHERE.

Sackler’s modus operandi- spread criminal responsibility, mislead everyone –
MURDER by design.

Fighting liability was easy… STYLISH REPUBLICAN donations, “reputation” laundering, calculated legal delays, FILTH hording offshore banking…

– Shackler’s narcotic empire crippled America.

Sackler’s crime wave- surfed insane profits, shrugged ethics.

Buying off anyone that mattered- transforming Grandma into a junkie/corpse.

Shacklers never feared criminal prosecution, it was “acceptable” collateral damage.

Uber arrogant- financially insulated, totally to blame.

So “connected” -they scrubbed pictures and personal information off internet sites.

Most of Sackler’s Wikipedia page “proud family tree” features generic (unidentifiable blanks)- where there should be “MUG SHOTS”

One noteworthy picture left intact- Jacqueline Sackler and Ivanka Trump posing in $50,000.00 party dresses at an exclusive Museum New York Gala opening in 2007.

Campaign bribes, hush money, favorable press, just add body bags-

“misleading” Grandma, ransacking communities- thieving BILLIONS.

Same year- (2007) Sackler’s Purdue Pharma was found GUILTY of FEDERAL FELONY CHARGES- “misleading” regulators, doctors and patients.

“Misleading” Terminology matters -repackaging 400,000 corpses call it-

WHOLESALE MURDER.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!