Shacklers Opium den

Sackler’s Opium Den.
One corrupt family is responsible for Americas second worst “mass casualty” event- ever.
Oxycodone (packaged in pill form) – killed more than 400,000.
Billions in profit- unnecessary addictions, destruction of entire communities – LAUNCHED (in 1996) by Shacklers as a synthetic heroin missile.
Beyond negligence- Sackler’s flooded America with super addictive painkillers, EMPHASISING a slick “get rich quick” incentive… coercing doctors and clinics into pushing their narcotics-EVERYWHERE.
Sackler’s modus operandi- spread criminal responsibility, mislead everyone –
MURDER by design.
Fighting liability was easy… STYLISH REPUBLICAN donations, “reputation” laundering, calculated legal delays, FILTH hording offshore banking…
– Shackler’s narcotic empire crippled America.
Sackler’s crime wave- surfed insane profits, shrugged ethics.
Buying off anyone that mattered- transforming Grandma into a junkie/corpse.
Shacklers never feared criminal prosecution, it was “acceptable” collateral damage.
Uber arrogant- financially insulated, totally to blame.
So “connected” -they scrubbed pictures and personal information off internet sites.
Most of Sackler’s Wikipedia page “proud family tree” features generic (unidentifiable blanks)- where there should be “MUG SHOTS”
One noteworthy picture left intact- Jacqueline Sackler and Ivanka Trump posing in $50,000.00 party dresses at an exclusive Museum New York Gala opening in 2007.
Campaign bribes, hush money, favorable press, just add body bags-
“misleading” Grandma, ransacking communities- thieving BILLIONS.
Same year- (2007) Sackler’s Purdue Pharma was found GUILTY of FEDERAL FELONY CHARGES- “misleading” regulators, doctors and patients.
“Misleading” Terminology matters -repackaging 400,000 corpses call it-
WHOLESALE MURDER.
Signed: Glenn Jones