Super Boot Camp

Now that Super Bowl LVI is at last upon us,
here’s the burning question for spectators:
will the Washington political football pub
get sacked again, as they were in 2021?
Or will the country simply go for broke?
Should be quite a tussle between those
Woolly Mammoths and Huge Jackasses.
Not to mention that traditional rivalry
between ol’ Mishegoss and Deep State!
There’s already an over-flow mob scene
on hand-grenade at the Rotunda Ellipse,
anticipating the kickoff on Fall of Empire!
Officials are ready to fire the final gun!
Stay tuned for the pre-coup riot,
the post-coup cerebration, and
the latest play-action fake views!
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn