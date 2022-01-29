Buy a 500 dollar house in Detroit in 2022

,

It’s possible to buy a house (with property) in Detroit Michigan right now (2022) for 500 bucks.

No housing shortages in the Motor City, no hyper inflated real-estate – Purchase an actual brick house for less than a… barely running used car.

100 years ago- Detroit was a showcase of quality neighborhoods.

Detroit remains the heart of what’s gone wrong with inequality and decay in America.

This we MUST fix.

Today is an era of sky-high housing prices and trillionaires racing to develop “space tourism” …are repairs in Michigan more complicated than sending a 10+ billion dollars telescope into orbit?

A million miles away, searching for stars- (sounds scientific) … but-WHAT about human priorities here?

Detroit has all the hallmarks of a “great city”- proximity, water resource, industrial capacity -a thousand reasons why every star should align here.

Abandonment – unacceptable.

IF “blaming poor people” sounds plausible- than… GIVE POOR PEOPLE EQUAL CREDIT for building “Tiger town”, They didn’t run off to suburbs, with all the LOOT-Detroit was purposely…left behind.

Not sassy- just inclined to request- OUR Federal government relocate to southeast Michigan until Tiger Town -is back from the dugout.

If the Federal government can’t make reasonable progress, they should stay until Hell freezes over.

doesn’t America need ELECTRIC TRAINS and steel tracks HERE and NOW?

If Hell freezes over-WATCH how (skating on sharpened steel), RED WINGS can-LIGHT UP CROWDS and SCORE BOARDS.

Call it- TIGER TOWN, MOTOWN or… “MOTOR CITY”- just never… lights out-game over.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!