﻿POOR WHITE POWER TRUMP TRASH

The GOP are stupid, selfish, bigoted SOBs
Who are pro-pandemic and full of disease.
These right-wing whack jobs want to kill
Anyone who won’t pay Trump’s legal bills.
That fascist freak claims to be a rich man,
Maybe Trump is just poor White Trash Klan?
Will Ivanka the daughter he raped go to jail?
Or will Ivanka send Donald straight to Hell?
Ivanka Trump, end this nonsense right now!
Tell the world Donald abused you and how.
We all know Ivanka’s daddy molested her!
It’s time the corporate media said the word:
INCEST – since it’s what Donald loves best.
He doesn’t love Ivanka. Donald lusts for her!
A caring, loving father Donald Trump isn’t.
Don’t drop the soap in the shower in prison!
And don’t even get me started on Jr. & Eric.
Trump’s low-IQ sons are wannabe terrorists,
But no one is afraid of these cocaine fiends.
Both sons were born with venereal disease.

https://people.com/politics/trump-boasted-of-avoiding-stds-while-dating-vaginas-are-landmines-it-was-my-personal-vietnam/

https://people.com/politics/donald-trump-attacked-people-writer/

Sincerely,
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

