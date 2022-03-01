‘Tis Déjà Nude à Vous

,

As the invasion of Ukraine continues, a male impersonator who calls himself
Vladimir Putain was arrested in Paris for disturbing the war and peace. The
officer in Montparnasse who was responsible for the bust, Capitain Charles
De Hebdolle, cited Section 1954 of the DBP code, which forbids aggression
of any kind within 1,000 km of the Eiffel Tower, unless it is directed against
American tourists. At the time of the arrest, V.P. had just gotten a pass
to watch Stella Artois perform in “Il y’a une jeune fille dans mon potage,”
starring Marjorie Taylor Greene. However, Ms. Artois became highly
indignant when Ms. Greene kept shouting “Stella, Stella!” while they
were on stage together, and began attacking her. Putain, thinking
this was all part of the act, leaped onto the stage from his box seat
sur le balcon, screaming in Latin, whereupon officer Hebdolle, who
was guarding Emmanuel Macron a few parking meters away, took
the script into his own hands, then closed the theatre of war for the
night, as he produced a warrant against Vladdy for failure to Improv
on it, based on bad presidents set in Indo-China, Algeria, and the 13
English colonies. Asked to tell his/her side of the story, Putain said
just one word: “Nyet!” Old French chefs, rarely at a loss for herbs,
called upon renowned linguist Dr. Anna Karenina to interpret this
encrypted remark, but she declined, saying only, “I can’t heb, doll.”
Any resemblance to Marlene Dietrich in drag is strictly intentional.
However, something may have been lost in the original, including
false innocence.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!