Good Ole’ Girls and Boys

Marjorie Taylor Greene has just been given the Klanswoman of the Year award.
The award was presented at the Grand Ole’ Civic Outhouse in Burning Cross, GA.
In her acceptance speech, Ms. Greene said “I am honored to receive this award,
although I’ve never seen Burning Cross, nor have I ever met anyone in the Klan,
at least not knowingly, or during daylight hours.” A reception at Mar-a-Lago
was postponed until President Trump returns from his mission to Moscow,
where he is expected to participate in the Peacenik March on the Kremlin,
protesting Vladimir Putin’s recent invasion of Ukraine.
- Our (Inter)National Anathema - March 4, 2022
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn