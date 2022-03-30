Donald Trump’s website must be run by volunteers.
Trump is too cheap to pay anyone Sooo… why not exploit sops LIKE YOU, (those willing to work)- for nothing.
Trump look’s thoughtfully at a document on his Presidential desk – (that’s staged).
More realistically- a pile of cheeseburgers, plugging a toilet with stolen TOP SECRET artifacts.
YOU volunteers must be the tip of a whitebread evangelical spear, any colored people in your office?
(THOUGHT NOT).
Working like busy little Christian beavers- for a thieving Woodchuck who SEES YOU for what you are…another busload of losers- to be grifted into sawdust.
Paid much? benefits? stale bologna sandwich?
EXACTLY the “meatings” Melania attends… sour, ROTTEN, dinky, pickles ……..….no $ bread.
Melania has a prenup alright-
PROVING WHAT?
– sum TRUMP appointed attorney_ – botched her $ homework.
If Donald is worth a billion… Melania’s basically his mop- “coat check employee” selling underwear, hats and bling for crypto currency.
Lighting Putin’s cigar, wearing sleazy dresses for Jeffery Epstein’s parties-
STAGEPROP- PROPSTITUTE.
All those hours Melania LOGGED… for what? – she’s earned less (per minute) than Stormy Daniels…
(Barely getting ahead).
Don’t look Trump’s “gift horse” in the mouth GREENCARDnia.
Reread your “NOT-SO-FINE”-print… then- shutten ZYup.
Volunteers- (DON’T SNICKER)- You rate below North Korean garment workers.
Starve munch?
“Pimping” Melania’s charm is the ONLY thing “humanizing” a rabid, golfing, morally bankrupt Woodchuck.
An “actual wife” bestows “BANKABLE” credibility onto Trump’s STAGEPROP -GRIFT- lifestyle.
Blasphemy?
NOPE-
Google search-“WHAT GOD HATES”- it describes Trump to a golf TEE.
- sent THIS to trumps office staff - March 30, 2022
- RELEASE THE KRAKEN! - March 30, 2022
- putin in the box - March 30, 2022
Signed: Glenn Jones