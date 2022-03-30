“RELEASE THE KRAKEN!”
(Letter version)
Goddamn Russians and their same old shit. War crimes non-stop, don’t they tire of it? The USSR died 30 years ago. Get over it!
Vladimir Putin is not “smart” or a “genius”. Who cares what traitor Trump has to say? He’s not even a “strongman”. Putin’s weak! Murdering women & children in the streets.
President Biden, hear what I have to say… It’s kill Putin time! Unleash the C.I.A. today.
“RELEASE THE KRAKEN!”
(Poem version)
Goddamn Russians and their same old shit.
War crimes non-stop, don’t they tire of it?
The USSR died 30 years ago. Get over it!
Vladimir Putin is not “smart” or a “genius”.
Who cares what traitor Trump has to say?
He’s not even a “strongman”. Putin’s weak!
Murdering women & children in the streets.
President Biden, hear what I have to say…
It’s kill Putin time! Unleash the C.I.A. today.
Sincerely,
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
- sent THIS to trumps office staff - March 30, 2022
- RELEASE THE KRAKEN! - March 30, 2022
- putin in the box - March 30, 2022
Signed: Jake Pickering