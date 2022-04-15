NO BLOODY OIL

Among oil-producing nations, Venezuela has by far the largest share of the world’s
proven oil reserves (16.1%), followed by Iran (11.6%) and Canada (10.3%)., whereas
Russia has just 5.2%; the U.S., 2.4%. Canada exports 90% of its oil to the U.S., while
we get nearly half (48%) of our oil from them. At our current rate of consumption,
which is higher by nearly five million barrels per day than what we either purchase
or produce, we will run out of petroleum products in about 20 years, unless we cut
consumption dramatically. Even then we won’t be self-sufficient, since there isn’t
much anyone can do about the geological cards that the fossils dealt. However, the
next time someone says “drill, baby, drill,” or advocates doubling our oil production
to meet consumer demand while declaring our independence from “OPEC and the
Seven Sisters,” laugh in their face, then say “We Are Not Amused” before they try to
send you offshore, and pump you full of gas. As Mark Twain observed, there is no
argument against laughter, except whatever dinosaurs once did to initiate foreplay.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!