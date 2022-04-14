[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Easter Bunny Jailed in Russia

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

After the KGB found plastic explosives in Putin’s Easter basket, a nationwide bunny-hunt was launched and the Easter Bunny jailed, say authorities.

Easter Bunny jailed - by daveynin
Easter Bunny jailed by Russian authorities, who were not fooled by his sophisticated disguise. Photo by daveynin, flickr.com.

Pop culture icon the Easter Bunny has been jailed in Moscow, charged with attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin using fake Cadbury eggs made from a plastic explosive.

The discovery was made by Putin’s personal assassin and bodyguard, KGB super agent Ludmilla the Thrilla, when she was tasting the candy before allowing the basket to reach Putin. Last week she discovered rat poison in Putin’s bowl of borscht.

The Easter Bunny will be sent to Siberia to be tortured in an attempt to uncover if he is the real Easter Bunny or a CIA assassin sent by Joe Biden.

Easter may have to be postponed until Mr. Bunny is freed, say experts. They insist it shouldn’t matter much anyway, due to the rather random way the date is determined each year.

In Other News

Ludmilla the Thrilla was recently dispatched to the offices of the Humor Times magazine to recover Putin’s subscription to the magazine which had been sanctioned by President Biden. Putin is said to be quite despondent over missing issues of the political satire magazine. Rumor has it that the agent was able to reinstate the subscription by seducing an editor at the Humor Times. A publication spokesman said he was unable to confirm or deny the rumor.

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share