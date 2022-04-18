“CONSERVATIVE CRYBABIES”
Have you ever seen any American man
Whine and cry like Trump again & again?
Donald Trump is wimpy and effeminate.
Look at his tiny hands! He’s a little girl.
Trump eluded Vietnam with a bone spur.
Think of how things have gone so wrong.
He should’ve been shot by the Viet Cong!
But Trump the craven coward is still here,
Because good people are frozen by fear.
What’s this fascist fool really going to do?
Demand yet another farcical failed coup?
Will Trump send his sycophants after you?
If your state’s election follows the rules?
Don’t be afraid, my friends. We have won.
Donald Trump is destroying Republicans!
The GOP can forget about the mid-terms,
Because Trump is Trump’s only concern.
He’ll begin his presidential run too soon,
Sucking all of the oxygen out of the room.
Leaving his allies high and dry once again,
King Trump will float some more pardons.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
