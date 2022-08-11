[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Putin Offers to Exchange WNBA Star Brittney Griner for MLB Teams

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

The trade would send MLB’s New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs to Russia for WNBA Star Brittney Griner.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered to President Biden to release WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for the relocation to Russia of famed MLB franchises the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs.

Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner. By BDZ Sports, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The teams would become part of Putin’s newly formed Russo-Asian Baseball Federation. The Yankees would be quartered in Moscow and be renamed the Moscow Mules. The Cubs would be located in northern Russia and would be called the Siberian Huskies.

Teams already in the league include the Volga Boatmen, the Singapore Slings, the Hong Kong Hammers, the Beijing Boppers, the Macau Magic, the Vladavostock Vipers, the Gobi Desert Dingers and the Shanghai Socialists. There are rumors that the New York Mets will relocate to the Phillipines and be called the Manilla Folders.

Also a rumor that Senator Bernie Sanders will be league commissioner.

One major difference in the RABF and MLB is that losing teams and anyone batting below .200 will be inducted into the Russian Army and shipped to the Ukraine.

SNN Words To Live By

“Gimme dat ding.” — Pipken 1969 song, Gimme Dat Ding.

“People who are truthful are sometimes labeled controversial.” — Reggie Jackson, baseball player.

“What’s goose for the girl is good for the gander.” — Chrissy Snow (Suzanne Somers), Three’s Company TV show.

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share