PBS Frontline reporting.
The PBS documentary about Clarence Thomas and Ginni Thomas was a pathetic apologist tear jerker.
Could an entertainment executive for this GOP franchise- please send me a box of Kleenex.
I could wipe the insincerity out of my eyes like they do- with HUNDRED DOLLAR BILLS.
Thomas lived a tough life… before attending Yale.
What happened after Clarence kissed Reagan’s ring? (I mean- the ring around massa Reagan’s ass)
Ginni survived a dysfunctional life (as privileged daughter) of John Burch conservatives… (so what).
Ginni got mixed up in “Life Springs” (a bizzarro cult) in DC – but she went on to marry a Supreme Court Justice, (OK -so what)?
Life Spring – young Christian adults- filming themselves (standing around) in underwear, having a pillow fights…(SO WHAT)?
No “RED FLAGS”, no bomb throwing… just-your basic, dysfunctional, -stupid people.
Clarence missed HIS chance to STEP UP TO THE PLATE- Once he became justice-
Thomas “could have” HIT home run Legacy.
UNFORTUNATELY- The only “plate” Clarence stepped up to -was some “golden trough”- at the foot of Federalist Society Billionaire Harland Crow.
No disrespect intended Boss Man, just wondering- “if Mr. Crow might need another butler”?
I guess- I could be his other white meat NIGGA,- (it’s got to be easier than unloading trucks).
Body doubling for Clarence- when he and Ginni are Yachting with Crow around exotic locations in the pacific.
-I could park Thomas’s happy camper at Walmart- call it- “affirmative action.”
“A HAND OUT”
– not a hand up!
