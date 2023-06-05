Bridges falling

Mad Vlad’s bridges falling down.

MAGA Republicans- placed their bets on Putin.

DeSantis calls Russia’s invasion a “TERRITORIAL DISPUTE” (?)

Trump considers Vlad “A GENIUS” (?)

Failed Foxcaster Tucker Carlson- Cheerleader for fascism-

Trump’s SCORCHED EARTH (CNN townhall)- CLEARLY OUTLINED his “2024 RETRIBUTION PLANS” –

“VENGENCE, FIRE and BRIMSTONE spew out of Satan’s BIG mouth- (lobotomy laugh track included at no additional cost).

I suggest Trump, DeSantis, Fox News, Putin and their kleptocratic PALS headquarter up on the very top span of the Kirsch bridge.

It’s always safer at THE TOP.

This strategic outpost -(completed by Putin in 2018) -IS A “fascist lynch pin” for Oligarch’s who pinned their fortunes on Ukraine’s submission.

Everything WAS -so well planned in Helsinki, stab everyone in the back then- STEAL the WORLD.

Trump and Putin laid the groundwork -(election treason would keep Trump in office), -the Jan06 insurrection would seal that DEAL.

Federalist Society takeover of the Supreme Court and DISHONEST MAGA crooks “thought” they could depend on citizen’s submission… (IF ONLY democracy would just- LAY DOWN and TAKE IT.

A Ukrainian soldier spoke truth best- “there is SOMETHING WORSE THAN DEATH…living as a slave”

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!