[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

AI Entity Declares for Presidency of United States

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

The first AI Entity to declare a run for U.S. president: Artificial Ignorance entity known as “Hoiman.”

SNN Science Editor Bunsen Burner reports that an AI entity (Artificial Ignorance) known only as “Hoiman” has declared as a candidate for the Presidency of the United States.

AI entity, Robbie from Forbidden Planet
Hoiman: may take the form of Robby the Robot from “The Forbidden Planet.” Photo: imdb.com.

Hoiman states that in the very near future he will take the form of something very familiar to Americans to make his formal announcement. He states that he is leaning toward taking the form of Robby the Robot from the 1956 sci-fi film “The Forbidden Planet.”

Hoiman states that since he is not human, he will save American taxpayers billions, because he will have no use for expensive trappings that humans need. No White House, no Air Force One, no salary, etc.

Hoiman states that all of his cabinet, advisors and security will be other AI entities, therefore they will not need salaries, insurance and so on. He said that he will disband the Secret Service, because if they were really secret, nobody would know about them.

He stated that he needs no first lady nor press secretary and he that he will begin a movement to have human congresspeople replaced by Artificial Ignorance entities.

Hoiman has promised SNN will be his official news outlet.

Breaking News

Netflix Hires Russian Wagner Group to Hunt Down Password Sharers

MLB Hires Russian Wagner Group to Hunt Down Pitch Clock Violators

SNN Words to Live By

“Good whiskey never lets you lose your place.” — Johnny Lee, “Cherokee Fiddle,” 1980’s song.

“If you give money to a politician, you’re either a crook or a sucker.” — Slobovian ethicist Ralph Spitoone.

“Never put out a campfire with your face.” — Mork from Ork (Robin Williams), “Mork and Mindy” TV series.

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share