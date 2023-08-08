HOW I MADE RON DESANTIS MY “JOB SKILLS” SLAVE

HOW I MADE RON DESANTIS MY SLAVE
Fascist fool Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Is almost as hideous as any praying mantis
DeSantis serves his evil master named Satan
Florida’s stupidity couldn’t be more blatant!
Why would any human vote for this pervert?
DeSantis is on the record chasing young girls
Around at drunken underage parties when
DeSantis was supposed to be teaching them
What did Republitard Ron DeSantis do then?
DeSantis got the high school girls drunk a lot
In the hopes of getting girls to touch his cock
But Governor “Tiny D” is so tiny & minuscule
The drunk young girls couldn’t give it a whirl
Because Ron’s micropenis could not be seen
No one had a magnifying glass for that thing.
Ron DeSantis who is angry at God for Tiny D
Is desperate to distract by promoting slavery
F**ked-up Florida’s worst governor ever says
Slavery was just a jobs program back then!
OK then – let’s assume Ron’s bullshit is true
If that’s so, then here’s what Jake P. will do:
Ron DeSantis clearly has no usable job skills
I’ll make DeSantis my slave, so that Meatball Ron can pay my bills
That’s right, DeSantis, you sick fascist freak
I’ll give you the choice given during slavery =
You can work for me for free or die out at sea…
Start picking that cotton, boy! Or you’ll get it
A one-way trip to the bottom of the Atlantic.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11724111/Trump-posts-photos-Ron-DeSantis-allegedly-drinking-high-school-girls.html
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
Signed: Jake Pickering