HOW I MADE RON DESANTIS MY “JOB SKILLS” SLAVE

HOW I MADE RON DESANTIS MY SLAVE

Fascist fool Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Is almost as hideous as any praying mantis

DeSantis serves his evil master named Satan

Florida’s stupidity couldn’t be more blatant!

Why would any human vote for this pervert?

DeSantis is on the record chasing young girls

Around at drunken underage parties when

DeSantis was supposed to be teaching them

What did Republitard Ron DeSantis do then?

DeSantis got the high school girls drunk a lot

In the hopes of getting girls to touch his cock

But Governor “Tiny D” is so tiny & minuscule

The drunk young girls couldn’t give it a whirl

Because Ron’s micropenis could not be seen

No one had a magnifying glass for that thing.

Ron DeSantis who is angry at God for Tiny D

Is desperate to distract by promoting slavery

F**ked-up Florida’s worst governor ever says

Slavery was just a jobs program back then!

OK then – let’s assume Ron’s bullshit is true

If that’s so, then here’s what Jake P. will do:

Ron DeSantis clearly has no usable job skills

I’ll make DeSantis my slave, so that Meatball Ron can pay my bills

That’s right, DeSantis, you sick fascist freak

I’ll give you the choice given during slavery =

You can work for me for free or die out at sea…

Start picking that cotton, boy! Or you’ll get it

A one-way trip to the bottom of the Atlantic.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11724111/Trump-posts-photos-Ron-DeSantis-allegedly-drinking-high-school-girls.html

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1

Signed: Jake Pickering