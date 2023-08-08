Humor Times Fundraiser!

Help the Humor Times continue to thrive by contributing to our fundraiser today!

I am writing this open letter to all our readers today with an announcement about our fundraiser.

The Humor Times (formerly the Comic Press News) is now 32 1/2 years old. I founded it, as both a website and a monthly printed periodical, publishing the first issue in April, 1991. We’ve been able to basically just break even or do a little better ever since.

As the publisher, I don’t mind, it’s a labor of love. I feel it provides an important service — namely, helping people to keep a sense humor, despite the shape of the world today.

However, we can’t afford to operate the publication at a deficit. The Humor Times faces rising costs, including content providers (mainly cartoon sources), mail rates, and now the big one, printing costs.

As I wrote in this month’s editor’s letter in the publication, we lost our printer of many years, the recent August issue being the last they will print. They are going out of business, as so many small presses/newspapers have been for years now. The remaining local web presses (the kind that use newsprint) have been all bought up by one corporate entity, as far as I know (maybe two). With basically no competition, they can charge what they want, and predictably, it’s more than we were paying.

As a small publication, the Humor Times has become a bit of an anomaly by staying in business and in print, but can only remain so if we can meet expenses by increasing advertising and/or our subscription numbers.

Despite decades of promoting the Humor Times (on a tiny promotional budget), the paid circulation is still very small. This, despite the readers that we DO have being quite passionate about the paper. Their passion tells me that we could have a much larger paid circulation, if we could only afford to promote it properly. This would solve all our financial problems.

However, we are not there yet, and so we need to increase revenue. We can do this with advertising (we’re working on that), subscriptions and donations via this fundraiser. And that, as you might have guessed by now, is why I am writing to you today!

We are encouraging individuals and businesses to sign up as monthly patrons of the Humor Times. This can be done directly with us here, or through Patreon.com here.

Subscriptions (for yourself or others, print and digital formats available worldwide) are always a great way to support us as well, and if you have let your subscription lapse, please renew here today!

I hope you will consider helping out the Humor Times at this critical juncture.

Sincerely, and forever in good humor,

James Israel

Editor, Humor Times

