RFK, JR. IS HIGH ON STEROIDS

Robert F. Kennedy, Junior is a conspiracy nut

Who thinks COVID-19 was made in a Chinese Jew lab

Spinning in the grave is Kennedy’s dead dad!

Having been shot in the head by a bodyguard

Sirhan Sirhan firing the kill shot? How absurd

They never intended to solve RFK’s murder

Those fascist neo-Nazi redneck pigs at LAPD

LAPD’s crimes don’t begin with Rodney King

But RFK, Jr. blaming Jews for Covid is lunacy

Yes they lied about how your dad died, Jr.

But it’s time to cut back on anabolic steroids

If you keep juicing, you’ll get hemorrhoids!

No Democrat with a brain will vote for Junior

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is just another loser.

He sounds like a dildo is stuck in his throat

The fact that Jr. had a radio show is a joke!

But RFK, Jr.‘s former co-host Sam Seder said

You’re fired, Jr. And Rush Limbaugh is dead.

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1

Signed: Jake Pickering