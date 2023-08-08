RFK, JR. IS HIGH ON STEROIDS
Robert F. Kennedy, Junior is a conspiracy nut
Who thinks COVID-19 was made in a Chinese Jew lab
Spinning in the grave is Kennedy’s dead dad!
Having been shot in the head by a bodyguard
Sirhan Sirhan firing the kill shot? How absurd
They never intended to solve RFK’s murder
Those fascist neo-Nazi redneck pigs at LAPD
LAPD’s crimes don’t begin with Rodney King
But RFK, Jr. blaming Jews for Covid is lunacy
Yes they lied about how your dad died, Jr.
But it’s time to cut back on anabolic steroids
If you keep juicing, you’ll get hemorrhoids!
No Democrat with a brain will vote for Junior
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is just another loser.
He sounds like a dildo is stuck in his throat
The fact that Jr. had a radio show is a joke!
But RFK, Jr.‘s former co-host Sam Seder said
You’re fired, Jr. And Rush Limbaugh is dead.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1
