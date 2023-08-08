“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”
Donald Trump is all talk and no action at all.
All hat & no cattle is what they call it in Texas
Trump is Putin’s bitch is why he betrayed us
Donald Trump is a stupid traitor going to jail.
They should execute Trump, send him to Hell
For raping both Ivana and Ivanka that sick git
Rep. Greene (R-GA) says “show us your tits!”
Orange, greasy man
boobs Trump has
Donald Trump is a
human shit sack
Just call him “Moobs” from now on
Trump is done, son!
And Stormy Daniels said
Trump has a little mushroom dick.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
Signed: Jake Pickering