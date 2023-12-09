Season’s Greetings Humor Times Readers,

Humor Times content contributor Regi Taylor, creator of the DC C.R.A.P. (Donald Chump’s Contemporary Reality Absurdly Packaged) satirical meme series, has joined with the Humor Times to offer some goodies during this gift-giving season.

A legal cannabis advocate, Taylor is commemorating an important milestone in American civil liberties, when Ohio became the 26th state last month to fully legalize pot, taking the country over the 50% mark.

Regi is featuring items on the Kannabis Kulture Kollectibles cannabis-themed merchandise web store at a special rate for Humor Times readers, and sharing the proceeds with the Humor Times. (The website built on a franchise platform available to entrepreneurs interested in exploring a comparatively inexpensive niche in the legal cannabis industry.) The new web store features thoughtful, custom designed inexpensive pot merch in two-dozen varieties that make unique holiday gifts.

As a special incentive, any purchaser of merch from Kannabis Kulture Kollectibles between now and December 23rd will receive a special gift courtesy of Regi and the Humor Times, a free virtual copy of Regi’s book, Satirical Postcards from the Edge of The Swamp: A Chronicle of Donald Trump’s Tantrums, Treachery and Treason, a book developed from Regi’s selected entries to the DC C.R.A.P. Meme Gallery on this website.

Mr. Trump’s likelihood as the Republican presidential nominee and his promise of retribution upon his return to the Oval Office make this comprehensive, humorous book on The Donald a must-read gift as we close-in on next year’s presidential election.

Another gift? Exclusive discounts and incentives to entrepreneurs interested owning a web store franchise like Kannabis Kulture Kollectibles is available for a limited time, until December 23rd. Contact Regi for details at [email protected].

Happy Holidays from Kannabis Kulture Kollectibles and the Humor Times!