The Jerry Duncan Play, Act 1, Pages 16-23

The play’s run in New York City may have been cut short due to the coronavirus, but you can read it all here!

Today, we present Act 1, Pages 16-23.

Scene 6 Radio Station

Jerry moves over to the radio station and stands in front of the screen. The intern playfully slaps his face. He is pumped. Mike Pence’s silhouette is visible.

JERRY

Who’s next?

INTERN

Mike Pence.

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Is it a good morning?

INTERN

Yes, it is. That’s right.

JERRY

Today on the show my guest is the 48th Vice President of the United States Mike Pence.

Jerry goes behind the screen.

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE

God bless you and all that you do.

JERRY

You got the wrong dude. I’m not Pat Boone.

PENCE

Jesus?

JERRY

I know you’re a religious man. You, my friend just met Satan.

PENCE

Is this The Jerry Springer Show?

JERRY

Congratulations. The blood test came back and you’re the father of Bart Simpson.

PENCE

What am I going to tell my wife? Forgive me, Mother.

JERRY

Calm down, fella. It’s a joke.

PENCE

Oh. Thank goodnesss. The Lord could have water boarded me.

JERRY

Speaking of torture. Aren’t you working for an asshole?

PENCE

People underestimate Donald Trump. He’s signed more laws in 100 days than any president in office.

JERRY

They’re not laws. Ever hear the words Executive Order? Name one that benefits Americans.

PENCE

Being White.

JERRY

You believe in abstinence. What’s wrong with guys using rubbers?

PENCE

No, no, no. We need latex for gloves. Restaurants and hospitals could disappear.

JERRY

So would good old fun in the back seat of a car. Now once and for all. Did the Russians interfere with our 2016 elections? 17 intelligence agencies concluded “yes.” But Trump said it could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds. What do you believe?

PENCE

I only know one person who weights 400 pounds. That’s my good friend Chris Christie. I have to disagree with the president.

JERRY

You heard it here, folks. The Russians hacked our elections. The Trumpster is going to give you a spanking, Mikey.

PENCE

He probably tweeted something bad about me.

JERRY

Through the magic of social media, here’s the tweet. “I’m cleaning out your desk, Veep. You’ll find your things on the White House lawn. Sad.”

PENCE

I can’t believe it. I was so close to being president. Mother already measured the drapes in the White House. That’s how confident we were he’d resign.

JERRY

If it’s any consolation, here’s a going away present. It’s a good book.

PENCE

(excited) The Bible?

JERRY

You might say that.

PENCE

I never heard of 50 Shades of Grey.

JERRY

Lots of stories about sinners. Enjoy. See you after the commercial.

INTERN

Two hour break everybody. The roach coach is outside if you’re hungry.

Jerry moves over to his apartment.

Scene 7 Jerry’s Apartment

Jerry is seated in his chair. He is interrupted by the intern.

INTERN

Mr. Duncan.

JERRY

Damn it. I have to make a phone call.

He hangs up the phone and looks straight ahead.

JERRY

Never mind. What is it?

INTERN

I always wanted to ask how you started in this business.

The intern begins stripping down to his briefs.

JERRY

Well. I was an intern at a small radio station with only five employees. Learned how to operate an audio console, write copy for news broadcasts and make cold, shitty coffee just like you. Anything I was asked to do.

The intern is standing in his briefs.

INTERN

How did you get your own show?

JERRY

Funny story. One of the hosts of Morning Star quit on the air. So I grabbed the microphone and started ripping Little Johnny jokes. The switch board lit up and I was an overnight sensation. Had my own show the next day.

INTERN

Cool. You’re an inspiration, Mr. Duncan.

Jerry turns around to see the intern in his briefs holding a pencil between his teeth.

JERRY

What the hell are you doing?

INTERN

That’s what the girls on Fox News do.

Jerry moves over to the radio station.

Scene 8 Radio Station

ANNOUNCER

Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.

JERRY

Welcome back everybody. Is it s good morning? Yes, it is. Today on the show we have a very special guest. The 43rd president of the United States George W. Bush.

PRESIDENT GEORGE W.BUSH

Muchos Taco Bell, Amigos.

JERRY

Whatever, El Stupido.

BUSH

Before we get started, I brought you a gift.

JERRY

A bale of hay from your ranch?

The sound of crumpling paper.

BUSH

No. Painted a portrait of you.

JERRY

That’s not me. It’s Steve Bannon.

BUSH

Oops. Wrong monster.

JERRY

You were the president for two terms. The first election in 2008, you beat Al Gore by just 537 votes. The Supreme Court had to declare the winner.

BUSH

That’s because of confused Hebrews in Florida.

JERRY

You were a drunk before you met your wife Laura.

BUSH

That’s right, partner. I drank everything I could get my hands on. Crashed my old man’s car into a pole.

JERRY

Was the pole damaged?

BUSH

No. But an Italian walking with him was slightly injured.

JERRY

Did you go to jail?

BUSH

No. I had a Get Out Of Jail Free card that I kept from Monopoly.

JERRY

Laura saved your ass.

BUSH

Yes, sir. She was the original desperate housewife.

JERRY

You worked on your father’s presidential campaign in 1988. Then became the Governor of Texas from 1995-2000.

BUSH

And that’s how I learned about the Axis of Evil.

JERRY

North Korea, Iraq and Iran. Right?

BUSH

Wrong. OJ Simpson, Charles Manson and Son of Sam.

JERRY

Your first year as president, the Twin Towers in New York City were attacked by Saudi terrorists on September 11, 2001. What was going on in your head?

BUSH

Where’s the nearest bathroom?

JERRY

You are delusional.

BUSH

I’m Methodist.

JERRY

You started wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. I understand why you wanted to smoke out Osama bin laden, the mastermind behind 9/11. But why Saddam Hussein?

BUSH

Why not? It’s only a 10 hour plane ride from Afghanistan to Iraq. I have plenty of frequent flier miles. (chuckles) Hehehe.

JERRY

Let’s discuss your time in office. You increased Federal spending and cut taxes for the wealthy.

BUSH

(chuckles) My peeps.

JERRY

Not funny. When you took office, there was a $237 billion dollar surplus. When you left office eight years later, there was a deficit of $162 billion.

BUSH

It’s Newton’s law of gravy. What goes up must come down.

JERRY

My urologist told me that before I took Viagra. What about Hurricane Katrina? You didn’t do a damn thing in New Orleans for two days.

BUSH

Hey. Look at the bright side. There was fishin in the French Quarter. I caught me a big Red Snapper on Bourbon Street.

JERRY

What do you think of our man Trump being elected president?

BUSH

Because of the Donald, I’m no longer a joke.

JERRY

That’s your opinion, fella. Time to end this show. See you after the commercial.

Jerry shakes Bush’s hand who is seen giggling.

INTERN

All right. Be back here in two hours. Woody Allen is next.

TO BE CONTINUED…