The Jerry Duncan Show Play, Pages 62-67

The Jerry Duncan Show, the Play: It’s NYC run may have been cut short due to the coronavirus, but you can read it all right here!
Scene 5 Radio Station
A silhouette of Elizabeth Warren is in back of the screen.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
The intern playfully slaps Jerry’s cheeks and hands him a microphone.
JERRY
Welcome to the show. How is everyone doing out there?
INTERN
They’re alive. They’re alive.
JERRY
They’re living. Today on the show my special guest is Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. She’s been shaking it up in the Senate for the last seven years.
Jerry enters the screen.
WARREN
Take your battle station, Sailor.
JERRY
You met your match, Sister.
WARREN
We’ll see, Big Mouth. I’m a proud Cherokee woman. I taught at Harvard law school and pushed out two babies.
JERRY
I can top that. Had a six pack before lunch.
JERRY
It says in my notes that you were born in Oklahoma City. Hey. What do rednecks say after breaking up?
WARREN
I don’t know.
JERRY
Let’s just be cousins.
WARREN
You insulted half the state of Oklahoma.
JERRY
Mission accomplished.
WARREN
I’m going to stick my foot up your rear so hard that you’ll taste your balls. Do you understand?! On the count of three. One..two..
JERRY
Understood.
WARREN
Don’t disrespect me again, Paleface.
JERRY
Mitch McConnell censored you in the Senate for defaming the character of then Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
WARREN
Yeah. And I told Turtle McConnell to quit hiding in his shell or I would torch it.
Warren makes a Native American war chant.
WARREN
Heya, heya, hazaraya.
WARREN
I was against Attorney General Jeff Sessions anti-immigration policy. I fight for the little guy by making health care affordable, regulating Wall Street and banks, and making sure there are high paying jobs for anyone willing to work.
JERRY
Oh man, you were running for president in this election and the last election. What the hell happened?
WARREN
In 2016, I was pressured by the Dems to drop out of the race. Now it’s my turn, but I dropped out again.
JERRY
Look. The Trumpster considers you a threat to his presidency.
WARREN
That’s because he’s one of the bad guys. Trump likes to stiff the little people and berates women who are strong like me.
JERRY
How strong are you?
WARREN
Get up, Duncan. I’ll show you.
She stands up in a karate position.
JERRY
(nervous) It’s okay. I believe you.
JERRY
What’s on your agenda?
WARREN
Someday being president of the United States and putting you out of a job.
JERRY
I’ll trade you my bong pipe for your peace pipe.
Warren makes a native American war chant.
WARREN
Heya, heya, hazaraya.
WARREN
Yes.
JERRY
The Trumpster called you Pocahontas. What did you say to him?
WARREN
Pocahontas was a heroine. She saved the life of a settler named John Smith, who was going to be executed by my ancestors. But that’s not my name, even though I am one eighth, oh wait, one quarter. No, one half Cherokee.
JERRY
I’m not buying it.
WARREN
You see these middle fingers, Kemosabe?
The intern interrupts.
INTERN
Mr. Duncan.
JERRY
I’m doing a show, Scrambled Brains.
INTERN
I know. But Senator Sanders is in the lobby. Says it’s important.
JERRY
Someone served him the wrong breakfast at Denny’s? Okay, send him in.
WARREN
Bernie Sanders? He’ll cut into my air time.
SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS
Jerry. May I speak?
JERRY
Say please.
BERNIE
Please may I speak?
JERRY
No.
WARREN
Go ahead. Let him.
JERRY
Make it quick, Einstein.
SANDERS
I’m here for two reasons. First, I want to make an announcement that there is going to be an Ethics investigation in the Congress. I was on the Senate floor making an important speech about healthcare. And out of nowhere, Kellyanne Conway put her tongue down my throat.
WARREN
At least it wasn’t Al Franken’s tongue.
SANDERS
Actually, Al Franken would have been better.
SANDERS
The important news and this is HUGE. I’m running for president in 2024.
WARREN
You can’t run if I’m thinking of running! It’s my turn, I’m a minority.
SANDERS
So am I. Minority, shminority. You don’t have as much experience as me. I was on the committees for the budget, environment, energy and natural resources, health, education, labor and pensions, and former chair of Veteran Affaires.
JERRY
Blah, blah, blah. Senator Warren, your response.
WARREN
Pussy power!!
JERRY
That says it all. Time to go, Bernie.
SANDERS
Is there a deli in the neighborhood? I’m dying for some fried salami and eggs.
JERRY
My intern will show you to the door.
The intern grabs Sanders by the arm, who is kicking and screaming.
SANDERS
This is a bunch of mishegas. You’re all crazy!
Warren pulls out a tomahawk, swinging it near Jerry.
WARREN
One of theses days I’m gonna chop off your balls, Duncan.
Jerry moves over to his apartment.
TO BE CONTINUED…
(c) Dean B. Kaner
