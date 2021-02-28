Wherein our intrepid talk radio show host interviews Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
JERRY
Good morning listeners nationwide. Is it a good morning? Yes, it is. Today on the show my guest is U.S. Senator Ron Johnson from the great state of Wisconsin.
JERRY
Good morning, Senator Johnson.
RON JOHNSON
Duncan, the Mars Rover has been abducted by space aliens. All that footage you see on TV is filmed in a Hollywood Studio.
JERRY
(game show voice) I’m glad you said that because it’s time to play Pick Your Conspiracy.
JOHNSON
That’s right up my alley. I’m a natural born liar.
JERRY
I will ask three questions. Each one pertaining to a conspiracy. You need to tell me who the person is that said it. Each correct answer is worth $100. If you get two out of three, there will be a bonus of $1,000. Two wrong answers and you don’t get any additional money. Are you ready?
JOHNSON
Yes, Sir.
JERRY
Question number one for $100. Who said, “I don’t believe what happened at the Capitol was an armed insurrection.”
JOHNSON
Rudy Giuliani.
JERRY
Sorry. It was you.
JERRY
Question number two for $100. Who said, “There were fake Trump supporters” in Senate hearings on the Capitol riot.
JOHNSON
That sounds like me.
JERRY
Who else could it be? You are correct for $100.
JOHNSON
Show me the money, Duncan. I want to make sure it isn’t fake.
JERRY
Last question. For $100 and a chance to win a $1,000 bonus. Who said, “Middle Ages were an extremely warm period of time, too. And it wasn’t like there were tons of cars on the road.”
JOHNSON
Gosh. The answer is on the tip of my tongue. (to himself) It can’t be Frankenstein. He was born after the Middle Ages. Besides, Ted Cruz is Frankenstein.
JERRY
10 seconds left.
JOHNSON
Congressman Jim Jordan. Yeah, Jim. He’s a big climate denier and has all the charm and warmth of an elephant’s balls.
JERRY
No. It was you, Rojo.
JOHNSON
Darn, of course it was. I never met a conspiracy I didn’t embrace.
JERRY
During the Obama presidency, you were a staunch fiscal hawk on federal spending and deficits. When Trump was elected, you defended having a large deficit. Gave rich folks like yourself a tax cut.
JOHNSON
Neh, neh, neh, neh, neh.
JERRY
Like so many politicians in Congress, they inherited family money. What about you?
JOHNSON
Heck, no. My parents were dairy farmers in Minnesota. I baled hay, milked the cows. Even had part time jobs to support the family.
JERRY
What kinds of jobs?
JOHNSON
I was a caddy on a golf course, dishwasher at a restaurant and worked as a soda jerk.
JERRY
The perfect job. You’re a jerk alright.
JOHNSON
Hey, I worked my way through college. Then hit the jackpot when I married my wife. Her rich uncle gave me a job in his plastics factory. I rose to CEO and made a boatload of money.
JERRY
There’s a song written about you.
JOHNSON
Really. Who wrote it? Paul Simon? Bob Dylan? Randy Rainbow?
JERRY
Me.
JOHNSON
You?!
JERRY
You wanna hear it?
JOHNSON
Absolutely. I’m flattered.
DUNCAN
Don’t be.
JERRY
My name is Ron Johnson, I come from Wisconsin,
Almost ran my company into the ground.
But had luck on my side and turned the tide,
Now I’m a Republican clown.
All the Cheeseheads I meet as I walk down the street,
Say in the next election I’m gonna get beat.
I’ll try to prove them wrong, but probably bomb,
And go down in defeat.
JOHNSON
C’mon. They love me in Wisconsin. I’ve been elected twice.
JERRY
Really? The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel asked you to resign after the Capitol riots for denying that Trump supporters stormed the Capitol.
JOHNSON
Don’t you get it, Duncan? The FBI and Justice Department are part of the deep state.
JERRY
Hold on. Senator Bernie Sanders us on the line and has something to say to you.
BERNIE SANDERS
You’re a conspiracist, Ron. You’re undermining the integrity of our free elections.
JOHNSON
Where I come from in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, people call me a fighter.
SANDERS
Where I come from in Brooklyn, New York, people call you a putz.
JOHNSON
What’s the difference between a fighter and a putz?
JERRY
They’re practically the same thing. I got into a fight with a blind man yesterday. I guess we weren’t seeing eye to eye.
SANDERS
Now that’s a fighter and a putz.
JERRY
See you tomorrow.
