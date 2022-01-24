Blue Bloods

Soap opera- British buffoonery- featuring the “Royal Family.”
Queen Mumsy realizing LATE… My “multi-Billion dollar-royal corporation” NOW jeopardized by FIRSTBORN NITWIT- Vice Lord Sweatamous.
Vice Admiral- now stripped of purple silk underwear, and clown Hats… faces pedophile charges as – mere “private citizen”.
Guards! summon my Beef Eaters! -half-baked heir tarnished Mums- Blueblood aristocracy.
(This smoldering mess NOW involves private citizens and cannibalism).
“THEY ARE EATING THE RICH!”
Empty silver plates… shipwrecked on Epstein’s Pedophile Bermuda gulag… Vice Admiral Boobsworth – “permanently out to lunch”
High Tea served features: -steamed credibility, raw facts, poached teens- smothered in secrecy.
Other Documented hull worm’s islanders- “barnacle”- Bill Clinton and “sand flea”-Donald Trump-
SMELLING FISHY SIRE?
Those lowest on Epstein’s food chain- (dozens of intimidated teenagers) “minnows” sacrificed to salty creeps with clutching little claws.
Any sober Jury -watching Prince Andrew CLAW through his embarrassing BBC interview would agree- “brick thick”.
Epic, jet setting, implausibility runs amuck.
BBC interviewers carefully lobbed this prince softballs- YET- His Majesty catapulted his soft little balls back with cringeworthy royal dismissiveness.
“Because I said So!”.
Mums’ fairytale garden…soiled by ball-less son.
“Not since medieval times- has DUNCEhood tallied such a -scorched earth”.
Remarkable barrage- Ol Chap! Unrivaled NAVAL midriff operations!
No ROYAL cheek unchapped, no belly unbuttoned.
Please be seated for our unAWARDing ceremony-
Tin Clustered, First (dis)order, scarlet, booty lace, seaman ribbon-(hold the sausage)!
Private citizens receive theirs as…printed plastic certificates.
Verdict reads-
Rotten apple- (poorly) shot off (wooden) head- by own (idle -sweaty) hands.
Dismissed.
Signed: Glenn Jones