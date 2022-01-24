De Vivis Nil Nisi Malum

Headline: “Attempted Assassin John Hinckley, Jr. is Starting a Band and
Looking for Musicians” (Zoe Strozewski, Newsweek, January 19, 2022)
Scott Fitzgerald was dead wrong: there’s nothing but second and third acts
in American lives. Let’s ask the late Stephen Sondheim to stage an encore
of all the Assassins, so they can take another bow, and reprise all their hits.
If he’s not available, perhaps Mr. Hinckley will revive the original production.
What began as tragedy won’t end as farce–it will just repeat itself endlessly.
Eventually, Mr. Hinckley will develop a cult following playing at state funerals.
After that, he’ll host a telethon to raise money for disabled press secretaries.
Then, a podcast, followed by TED talks and virtual ticker-tape parades. Alas,
no one ever broke into show biz overestimating the taste of the undertaker.
Why should he be different? And who cares if my guitar gets the creeps?
Whatever else Mr. Hinckley is, he’s no Aristocrat–that’s the saving disgrace.
Those who do not remember the past are condemned to hear it in concert.
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn