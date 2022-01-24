[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

President Biden Lists His Favorite Minor Incursions in History

, 
Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

After warning Putin against any minor incursions into Ukraine, Biden listed some of his favorites throughout history.

minor incursions, Battle of The Little Big Horn
Battle of The Little Big Horn. Painting by Charles Marion Russell, image via US Library of Congress, Public Domain.

Odayshus Footinmouth, executive editor of You Scare the Hell Outta Me magazine, states that in the March 2022 issue, President Joe Biden will list his favorite minor incursions from the pages of history.

12. The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre

11. The Gunfight at the OK Corral

10. The Alamo

9. Battle of the Little Big Horn

8. The Burning of Rome

7. The Battle of Gettysburg

6. Pearl Harbor

5. The 100 Years War

4. The Battle of Hastings

3. The Battle of New Orleans

2. Iwo Jima

1. The Normandy Invasion

You Scare the Hell Outta Me is the official magazine of people who speak without thinking. In the April issue Prince Andrew will list his 10 favorite teenybopper dates.

Ted Holland
Latest posts by Ted Holland (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share