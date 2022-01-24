Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)
After warning Putin against any minor incursions into Ukraine, Biden listed some of his favorites throughout history.
Odayshus Footinmouth, executive editor of You Scare the Hell Outta Me magazine, states that in the March 2022 issue, President Joe Biden will list his favorite minor incursions from the pages of history.
12. The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre
11. The Gunfight at the OK Corral
10. The Alamo
9. Battle of the Little Big Horn
8. The Burning of Rome
7. The Battle of Gettysburg
6. Pearl Harbor
5. The 100 Years War
4. The Battle of Hastings
3. The Battle of New Orleans
2. Iwo Jima
1. The Normandy Invasion
You Scare the Hell Outta Me is the official magazine of people who speak without thinking. In the April issue Prince Andrew will list his 10 favorite teenybopper dates.
