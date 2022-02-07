“TRUMP WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA”

(Sung to the tune “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band, released in 1979)

Trump went down to Georgia,

He was lookin’ for an election to steal

He was in a bind ‘cause he was way behind

And he was willin’ to make a deal

When he came across Brad Raffensperger

Georgia’s Secretary of State

Trump jumped up on a hickory stump

And said “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

I guess you didn’t know,

But Trump’s a chump and a big loser too

And if you’d care to take a dare,

Trump will make a bet with you

Raffensperger is a real Republican

But give Donald Trump his due

He’ll bet a Trump Tower toilet of gold

Against your soul

‘Cause Trump thinks he’s better than you

Raffensperger said, “My name is Brad

And it might be a sin

But I’ll take your bet, you’re gonna regret

That I released the tape of Trump begging”

Brad, rat him out, play the Trump tapes hard

‘Cause Hell’s broke loose in Georgia

And Raffensperger holds the Trump card

And if you win, you get this shiny toilet

Made of gold

But if you lose, this election is stole

Trump’s lawyer opened up his briefcase and

Rudy Giuliani said “I’ll start this freak show”

As black hair dye dripped down his face at

Rudy’s sweaty Four Seasons Landscaping

Press conference fiasco

And Rudy played woe is me on violin strings

As Giuliani’s old tight ass made an evil hiss

Then a band of lunatic lawyers joined in

And it sounded something like this

When Giuliani finished, Brad said

“Well you’re pretty stupid and dumb

But sit down in the chair right there

And let me show you how it’s done”

Indictments at the state level

Run Republicans, run

Trump wants a Trump Tower in Russia

Trump, Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle snort blow

Putin told Trump to run, go traitor go

Trump shook his empty head, because

He couldn’t handle being beat

And Trump dumped his golden toilet

At Brad Raffensperger’s feet

Brad said, “Donald just come on back

If you ever wanna try again

I done told you once you son of a Nazi,

You’re the worst that’s ever been”

Indictments at the state level

Run Republicans, run

Trump wants a Trump Tower in Russia

Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle snort blow

Putin told Trump to run, go traitor go

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering