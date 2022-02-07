TRUMP WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA

,

“TRUMP WENT DOWN TO GEORGIA”

(Sung to the tune “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by The Charlie Daniels Band, released in 1979)

Trump went down to Georgia,
He was lookin’ for an election to steal
He was in a bind ‘cause he was way behind
And he was willin’ to make a deal

When he came across Brad Raffensperger
Georgia’s Secretary of State
Trump jumped up on a hickory stump
And said “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

I guess you didn’t know,
But Trump’s a chump and a big loser too
And if you’d care to take a dare,
Trump will make a bet with you
Raffensperger is a real Republican
But give Donald Trump his due
He’ll bet a Trump Tower toilet of gold
Against your soul
‘Cause Trump thinks he’s better than you

Raffensperger said, “My name is Brad
And it might be a sin
But I’ll take your bet, you’re gonna regret
That I released the tape of Trump begging”

Brad, rat him out, play the Trump tapes hard
‘Cause Hell’s broke loose in Georgia
And Raffensperger holds the Trump card
And if you win, you get this shiny toilet
Made of gold
But if you lose, this election is stole

Trump’s lawyer opened up his briefcase and
Rudy Giuliani said “I’ll start this freak show”
As black hair dye dripped down his face at
Rudy’s sweaty Four Seasons Landscaping
Press conference fiasco
And Rudy played woe is me on violin strings
As Giuliani’s old tight ass made an evil hiss
Then a band of lunatic lawyers joined in
And it sounded something like this

When Giuliani finished, Brad said
“Well you’re pretty stupid and dumb
But sit down in the chair right there
And let me show you how it’s done”

Indictments at the state level
Run Republicans, run
Trump wants a Trump Tower in Russia
Trump, Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle snort blow
Putin told Trump to run, go traitor go

Trump shook his empty head, because
He couldn’t handle being beat
And Trump dumped his golden toilet
At Brad Raffensperger’s feet
Brad said, “Donald just come on back
If you ever wanna try again
I done told you once you son of a Nazi,
You’re the worst that’s ever been”

Indictments at the state level
Run Republicans, run
Trump wants a Trump Tower in Russia
Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle snort blow
Putin told Trump to run, go traitor go

