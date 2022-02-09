TUCKER IS A GREEN M&M F**KER

,

9DE5DADD-10A4-4EBA-95DE-B72A4585E4F2.jpeg

“TUCKER IS A GREEN M&M F**KER”

For purposes of full disclosure, I must say
Triggering snowflakes is my poetic forte.
If this is the first poem of mine you’ve read,
Some antediluvian types may end up dead.
My words are like irresistible, raw red meat
That all the right-wingers are forced to eat!
Like Fox “News” fascist fool Tucker Carlson
Who on TV made it clear he loves M&M’s.
And by “love” I mean Tucker wants to hump
All of the green M&M’s, and so does Trump!
The real reason Melania won’t hold his hand
Is because of all of the green M&M stains.
“It melts in your mouth, not in your hands”
Is M&M’s clearly sexual long-time slogan.
But of course we all know that’s not true,
They’ll melt in both if you know what to do!
So the rich bow-tie boy Tucker is outraged
The green M&M no longer has sexy legs,
Because her go-go boots were removed
And replaced with some sensible shoes.
Get a life, you racist Trumptarded pervert!
And stop fondling your chocolate dessert!

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Jake Pickering

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!