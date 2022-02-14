There was a young lady in Congress,
whose speeches refuted her protests.
Her mind was so warped and grotesque,
they located no waves on her brain test!
There was a young lady named Greene,
who was just dying to create a big scene.
She stirred up her words, then added pure nerve,
making Donald spill all of his red beans!
There was a fine Georgian named Marjorie,
with a knack for linguistic skullduggery.
They took her to task, for not wearing a mask,
till she mastered the fine art of perjury.
There’s a place down south named Rome,
which a member of Congress calls home.
Once in the Forum, she abandons decorum,
Spouting venom as her mouth spews its foam.
- THE LADY DOTH PROTEST (NOT) - February 13, 2022
- THE LADY DOTH PROTEST HERSELF - February 13, 2022
- On file in Florida - February 13, 2022
Signed: Dennis Rohatyn