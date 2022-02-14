THE LADY DOTH PROTEST HERSELF

,

There was a young lady in Congress,

whose speeches refuted her protests.

Her mind was so warped and grotesque,

they located no waves on her brain test!

There was a young lady named Greene,

who was just dying to create a big scene.

She stirred up her words, then added pure nerve,

making Donald spill all of his red beans!

There was a fine Georgian named Marjorie,

with a knack for linguistic skullduggery.

They took her to task, for not wearing a mask,

till she mastered the fine art of perjury.

There’s a place down south named Rome,

which a member of Congress calls home.

Once in the Forum, she abandons decorum,

Spouting venom as her mouth spews its foam.

Signed: Dennis Rohatyn

