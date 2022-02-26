WWIII

,

Exxon Mobil has more exploration holdings and acres in Russia than America.

Another war for Oil.

ABANDONING-“these 64 million acres of Exxon leases” WILL PROVE sanctions are “in place” against Putin’s crony mafia autocracy.

Until then-S.O.S.

As Marine Major General Smedley Butler said after WWI-“WAR IS A RACKET” (Smedley should know)…Butler was propositioned by Wall street industrialists to take over the White House after their planned elimination of FDR in 1933.

1933 was America’s FIRST FAIL COUP ATTEMPT- (Trump was never 1st at anything).

Rackets mean- little folks die, so Swiss Bank accounts can flourish.

Rackets mean BUSINESS AS USUAL- for crooked shameless billionaires.

China will pump Putin’s gas- Vlad has already welcomed (Trillionaire) Xi Jinping- who’s Uyghur labor camps are only a few (brain-washed) kilometers away (as the crooked missile flies).

Ukrainian refugees are NOT streaming towards Russian or Chinese borders.

Xi’s used his “fake Communist Olympics” to whisper approval for Vlad’s Ukraine invasion, (knowing)… Putin will reciprocate, when Xi invades Taiwan (next year) … how MODERN brutality operates in THEIR world of empire building.

Look! – its Tucker Carlson and Trump ramming a MAGA Russian tank through an elementary school filled with terrified children.

“Pure genius” tweets FIELD COMMANDER TRUMP.

“Have you ever seen so much free real-estate up for grabs”? PRIVATE TUCKER greases another deadly round of propaganda for Putin’s war on humanity.

Hoping to see all THEIR greasy shit BLOW UP IN THEIR MORON FACES.

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!