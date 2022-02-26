[Disclaimer: This is a satirical news piece, just for fun, read at your own risk!]

Putin to Challenge Biden to Game of Russian Roulette — Winner Gets Ukraine

Dispatches from SNN (Slobovian News Network)

SNN Breaking News: Biden could save face (assuming he wins) over Ukraine, by winning a dangerous game of Russian Roulette, sources say.

Russian Roulette
Would Biden be willing to play a dangerous game of Russian Roulette in order to bring peace?

Slobovian Secret Service agent Redde Hotte, secretly embedded with Russian Army troops on the border of The Ukraine, reports that Russian leader Vladimir Putin plans to challenge American president Joe Biden to a one on one game of Russian Roulette to settle their differences once and for all. The winner of the match would get the Ukraine.

Experts say the contest could be the only way to end hostilities and bring peace to the region.

Agent Hotte states that she bribed a high ranking Russian general with 20 cases of digital vodka to obtain the information.

If Putin wins, The Ukraine will become a part of Russia, if Biden wins The Ukraine and all its residents will be relocated to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The match would be best two out of three shots and would be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

Agent Redde Hotte gained fame several years ago as reportedly being the subject of the well-known
Rockabilly song, “My Gal Is Red Hot, Your Gal Ain’t Diddly Squat.”

