﻿REP. SWEET TRANSVESTITE (R-NC)

[Sung to the tune of “Earache My Eye” by Cheech Marin from the 1978 cinematic cult-favorite comedy classic “Up In Smoke”.]

Kevin McCarthy talkin’ to me

Tryin’ to tell me how to live

But I don’t listen to Kevin

‘Cause he’s an ignorant pig

Kevin McCarthy, he disowned me

‘Cause I wear my sister’s clothes

Madison Cawthorn on a cruise ship

Wearing lingerie and a pair of pantyhose

My Republican colleagues

They done kicked me off the team

‘Cause now everyone knows we

Snort cocaine at orgies, I spilled the beans

The GOP’s comin’ to an end

I don’t even care

As long as I can have a limo

And my Tom Brady hair

And it don’t bother me

If people think I’m “funny”

Because I’m a big congressman

And I’m makin’ lots of money

https://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/article260682662.html

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering