REP. SWEET TRANSVESTITE (R-NC)[Sung to the tune of “Earache My Eye” by Cheech Marin from the 1978 cinematic cult-favorite comedy classic “Up In Smoke”.]
Kevin McCarthy talkin’ to me
Tryin’ to tell me how to live
But I don’t listen to Kevin
‘Cause he’s an ignorant pig
Kevin McCarthy, he disowned me
‘Cause I wear my sister’s clothes
Madison Cawthorn on a cruise ship
Wearing lingerie and a pair of pantyhose
My Republican colleagues
They done kicked me off the team
‘Cause now everyone knows we
Snort cocaine at orgies, I spilled the beans
The GOP’s comin’ to an end
I don’t even care
As long as I can have a limo
And my Tom Brady hair
And it don’t bother me
If people think I’m “funny”
Because I’m a big congressman
And I’m makin’ lots of money
https://www.newsobserver.com/news/politics-government/article260682662.html
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
Signed: Jake Pickering