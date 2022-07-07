Today’s Latin Translations

,

Who says the Latin language is dead?  Here are the modern translations of some common Latin words and phrases.

By David Batterson
latin translations
Julius Caesar’s “Commentarii de Bello Gallico,” one of the most famous classical Latin translations. Public Domain.

Who says the Latin language is dead (except for some legal and medical terminology)?  We looked at common Latin words and phrases, which often refer to modern times. Here are their modern translations.

Subpoena
Below the penis

Sic transit gloria mundi
Gloria got sick Monday on a bus

Carpe diem
Clean carpets today

Mens sana in corpore sano
Sane men in company sauna

Ex malo bonum
From a male’s boner

Saltus in demonstrando
(Use) salt in recipe

Per rectum ad astra
Preparation H advertisement

Ad nauseam
Annoying advertisement

Ad absurdum
Stupid advertisement

Quot homines tot sententiae
Humans quote sentimental tots

Vera natura
Vera is naked

Tempus fugit
Fuck time!

Sine die
Die, sinuses!

Facio liberos ex liberis libris libraque
Liberace filed libel for lies in a book

Pro bono publico
Praise Bono’s philanthrophy

Dominus fortitudo nostra
Our Fortnite dominates

Obit anus, abit onus
Dead butt, a little concerning

Labor omnia vincit
Van Gogh always worked hard

Et tu, Brute?
Ate two (pies), Brutus?

Nemo malus felix
Nemo, a male cat

Caveat emptor
No cavities!

Deus ex machina
Ex is a Machiavellian douche

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share