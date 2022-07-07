Today’s Latin Translations

Who says the Latin language is dead? Here are the modern translations of some common Latin words and phrases.
By David Batterson
Who says the Latin language is dead (except for some legal and medical terminology)? We looked at common Latin words and phrases, which often refer to modern times. Here are their modern translations.
Subpoena
Below the penis
Sic transit gloria mundi
Gloria got sick Monday on a bus
Carpe diem
Clean carpets today
Mens sana in corpore sano
Sane men in company sauna
Ex malo bonum
From a male’s boner
Saltus in demonstrando
(Use) salt in recipe
Per rectum ad astra
Preparation H advertisement
Ad nauseam
Annoying advertisement
Ad absurdum
Stupid advertisement
Quot homines tot sententiae
Humans quote sentimental tots
Vera natura
Vera is naked
Tempus fugit
Fuck time!
Sine die
Die, sinuses!
Facio liberos ex liberis libris libraque
Liberace filed libel for lies in a book
Pro bono publico
Praise Bono’s philanthrophy
Dominus fortitudo nostra
Our Fortnite dominates
Obit anus, abit onus
Dead butt, a little concerning
Labor omnia vincit
Van Gogh always worked hard
Et tu, Brute?
Ate two (pies), Brutus?
Nemo malus felix
Nemo, a male cat
Caveat emptor
No cavities!
Deus ex machina
Ex is a Machiavellian douche