TRUMP HAS ESP FOR TREASON PURPOSES

There once was a fat ass chump named Trump
Who lied nonstop all day every day, so plump
Fat Donald could not walk down a ramp at all
Because Trump’s obese orange ass would fall
Trump the traitor got his fat ass kicked in 2020
Trump can’t handle the truth he’s a whiny baby
So he stole top secret documents as graymail
If Trump’s arrested, Trump will attempt to avail
Himself of his purloined government papers
To get out of jail by doing Vladimir Putin favors
Nuclear secrets here, Macron’s sex life there,
It’s all magically declassified by his thoughts
Says lunatic liar Trump who the Saudis bought
With a $2 billion “gift” to Ivanka Trump’s hubby
Because Ivanka gives her daddy Donald a chubby

Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1

