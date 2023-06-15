Smell the entitlement

Unqualified- Aileen Cannon

Aileen was appointed BY TRUMP in 2019, Cannon’s idiotic judicial decisions were correctly (and scornfully) Reversed by conservative higher Courts.

Cannon (recusing herself) THAT’S logical- common sense, (of which-she has demonstrated none).

37 serious indictments, (charges brought by a Grand Jury of Citizens), yet Cannon adores a selfish man’s RECKLESS SCORCHED EARTH TOURNAMENT of GRIFT.

Mob boss threats, petty behavior- UNFIT for ANY COURSE.

A “so called liberal press”- parrots Trumps vindictive laundry list of stupidly- broadcasting and validating a sociopathic score card- as somehow- being relevant.

NOT ABOVE THE LAW? Who else could leave court via motorcade, board private jets, returning to golfing at his NJ palace?

Every residence and office (Trump’s family) owns…MUST BE FBI sanitized – of STILL STOLEN TOP SECRET mess.

Rightfully accused of espionage- revoke Trump’s TRAVEL while awaiting trial.

The Federalist Society has carefully maneuvered Cannon into position to fart EVEN MORE MAGA holes in this slow walk.

Will JUSTICE even happen in our life time?

Federalists aim their shithole GOP CIRCUS cannons- OPEN FIRE!

Entitlement to a fair trial- DOESN’T MEAN- another unrestrained yearlong media circus of threating prosecutors and Witnesses.

No MORE carting away, wrist slap fines, “LUXURY house confinements” elite dining privileges, pimped Golf clubs.

Pooping piles of stolen shit…CLOG Trump’s golden toilet with entitlement.

Expect Cannon to exercise moronic “intestinal fortitude” to constipate legitimate video and audio coverage of THIS overdue bowel movement, knowing THOSE image stains her as an ill-advised, inexperienced, shill, accomplice… obfuscating justice-poisoning Democracy.

Signed: Glenn Jones

