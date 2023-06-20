The BUTLER DID IT.

As Donald Trumps personal valet (accused of Federal crimes) that could land me in prison- I guess it’s time to speak out.

Raised on Guam, served in the US Navy- HONORABLE SERVICE.

Working as Trumps BODY MAN.

AFTER all MY swearing secrecy and BLOOD oaths- pledging to fight the communist deep state- I keep my head down, MOUTH SHUT.

Trump worked out OUR SECRET DEAL -I take full responsibility for everything- (maybe 20 years of prison)-

WHEN Donald Trump is REELECTED in 2024- I’m PARDONED.

Being a “MAGA HERO” isn’t my objective, It’s the job I signed up for.

My education (may have) ended with Agat High School on Guam- but this Commander and Chief has taught me much- for example- Once President- ALWAYS PRESIDENT- NEVER WRONG.

(that’s why everyone STILL calls him- Mr. President)

Trump NEVER visited those OATH KEEPERS.

NAUTA a penny for attorney fees NOTHING! That’s- THEIR SECRET mission.

Melania’s bags packed -says “she’s going to write a TELLALL (or cookbook) or something?

“Cooking books” is how SHE phrased it- (mainlander speak?).

Melania doesn’t want to be seen with “HER PRESIDENT” anymore- either do his kids?

(Disrespectful on my Island)

“NAUTA for YOU- to QUESTION WHY”- Trump joked-

“MY DEATH BEFORE HIS DISHONOR,” said Don Jr.

COMMANDER CHIEF was sharpening a knife last week, HE said “I’ve got your back Walt”

I said-“let me do that for you SIR”

Signed: Glenn Jones