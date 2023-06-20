The BUTLER DID IT.
As Donald Trumps personal valet (accused of Federal crimes) that could land me in prison- I guess it’s time to speak out.
Raised on Guam, served in the US Navy- HONORABLE SERVICE.
Working as Trumps BODY MAN.
AFTER all MY swearing secrecy and BLOOD oaths- pledging to fight the communist deep state- I keep my head down, MOUTH SHUT.
Trump worked out OUR SECRET DEAL -I take full responsibility for everything- (maybe 20 years of prison)-
WHEN Donald Trump is REELECTED in 2024- I’m PARDONED.
Being a “MAGA HERO” isn’t my objective, It’s the job I signed up for.
My education (may have) ended with Agat High School on Guam- but this Commander and Chief has taught me much- for example- Once President- ALWAYS PRESIDENT- NEVER WRONG.
(that’s why everyone STILL calls him- Mr. President)
Trump NEVER visited those OATH KEEPERS.
NAUTA a penny for attorney fees NOTHING! That’s- THEIR SECRET mission.
Melania’s bags packed -says “she’s going to write a TELLALL (or cookbook) or something?
“Cooking books” is how SHE phrased it- (mainlander speak?).
Melania doesn’t want to be seen with “HER PRESIDENT” anymore- either do his kids?
(Disrespectful on my Island)
“NAUTA for YOU- to QUESTION WHY”- Trump joked-
“MY DEATH BEFORE HIS DISHONOR,” said Don Jr.
COMMANDER CHIEF was sharpening a knife last week, HE said “I’ve got your back Walt”
I said-“let me do that for you SIR”
- the BUTLER DID IT - June 20, 2023
- Smell the entitlement - June 15, 2023
- AJ is NOT Resting In Peace - June 10, 2023
Signed: Glenn Jones