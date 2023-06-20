the BUTLER DID IT

The BUTLER DID IT.

As Donald Trumps personal valet (accused of Federal crimes) that could land me in prison- I guess it’s time to speak out.

Raised on Guam, served in the US Navy- HONORABLE SERVICE.

Working as Trumps BODY MAN.

AFTER all MY swearing secrecy and BLOOD oaths- pledging to fight the communist deep state- I keep my head down, MOUTH SHUT.

Trump worked out OUR SECRET DEAL -I take full responsibility for everything- (maybe 20 years of prison)-

WHEN Donald Trump is REELECTED in 2024- I’m PARDONED.

Being a “MAGA HERO” isn’t my objective, It’s the job I signed up for.

My education (may have) ended with Agat High School on Guam- but this Commander and Chief has taught me much- for example- Once President- ALWAYS PRESIDENT- NEVER WRONG.

(that’s why everyone STILL calls him- Mr. President)

Trump NEVER visited those OATH KEEPERS.

NAUTA a penny for attorney fees NOTHING! That’s- THEIR SECRET mission.

Melania’s bags packed -says “she’s going to write a TELLALL (or cookbook) or something?

“Cooking books” is how SHE phrased it- (mainlander speak?).

Melania doesn’t want to be seen with “HER PRESIDENT” anymore- either do his kids?
(Disrespectful on my Island)

“NAUTA for YOU- to QUESTION WHY”- Trump joked-

“MY DEATH BEFORE HIS DISHONOR,” said Don Jr.

COMMANDER CHIEF was sharpening a knife last week, HE said “I’ve got your back Walt”
I said-“let me do that for you SIR”

Latest posts by John Thomas (see all)

Signed: Glenn Jones

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $2, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!