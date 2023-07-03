NORTH DALLAS FORTY CALIBER
They just released the body cam footage
From the police department in Allen, Texas
Where a Trumptarded neo-Nazi murdered
Eight people in a shopping mall with a gun
Yes, the fascist mass shooter was shot dead
As it should be – no trials necessary for Nazis
Just kill them all like it’s D-Day June 6, 1944
Give racists what they want, a 2nd Civil War
Those Confederate cowards will lose again
That’s what you get for sexing your own kin!
Southern psychos can’t keep their hands off
Their young family members’ private parts
The South is an inbred amusement trailer park
Make sure to wear Kevlar if you visit Dixie
Avoid the bullets and the perverted sickies
Southern Baptists want to molest your kids
Because they are cracker pedophile creeps
As seen on the Jerry Springer Show R.I.P.
Jake Pickering
Arcata, CA, USA
P.S. — You can find out more about me and my widely published writings by clicking on the link: https://muckrack.com/jake-pickering-1
