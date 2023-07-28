MK-ULTRA MITCH MCCONNELL

Damn! Did you see Mitch McConnell freeze?

That old 81-year-old asshole from Kentucky

Looks like a classic MK-Ultra acid casualty

Manson Family Mitch, a cat has your tongue!

Was McConnell brainwashed when young?

Moscow Mitch is a Manchurian Candidate.

If the velvety voiced Frank Sinatra were alive

Sinatra would surely have something to say

Like “Get that moron Mitch off of the stage!”

Mental midget Mitch recently had a great fall

And ended up looking beat up big time, y’all!

Who holds the puppet strings on sick Mitch?

Jews with space lasers? Or a Russian bitch?

Or his Chinese Republican wife, old Elaine?

Called “Coco Chow”, by Trump who is insane

Jake Pickering

Arcata, CA, USA

Signed: Jake Pickering