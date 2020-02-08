Movie Review: ‘Birds of Prey’

,

Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey — a film review by Gary Chew

I cycled out of my comic book phase at about 13. I did it with the radio in order to get my Superman, Sergeant Preston of the Yukon, Hop Harrigan: Ace of the Airways and, not to mention, Sky King fixes. Today, I notice seemingly mature folks are getting off on an unending glut of action-hero films. Most of these extraordinary saviors are totally capable of leaping tall buildings in a single bound. Ho-hum, I say. All the CGI in the universe can’t bail out this genre for me… at my age.

Birds of Prey Thus comes now Birds of Prey. It’s a derivative of Bat Guy and Robin, plus those assorted villains who hole-up in the darker burbs of Gotham City. Oh boy, Bat Guy was one of my favorites. How could Bruce Wayne do all that not being Clark Kent? And The Joker: surely no person could be that monstrous, unless they’ve seen Joaquin Phoenix do him.

Birds of Prey, if you didn’t know, brings forth a more derivative character from the Bat Guy epoch. Harley Quinn, she goes by, and played by the busy Margot Robbie. Ms. Quinn is known around the chiaroscuro metropolis as The Joker’s main squeeze. In a film that has as lengthy a title as any picture except for Dr. Strange Love… Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will take your breath away just saying it.

Birds of PreyOur action-packed story opens just after Harley has been kicked out… no joke… by The Joker. She’s on the lam like any villainous figure in Gotham. Ewan McGregor plays an even bigger crook whom the script labels as Roman Sionious (Not to be confused with the word “sinus”). Roman’s out for Harley’s backside, figuratively speaking and in a most violent, non-erotic manner. In comic book reality, Roman is The Black Mask Dude. Oooo, really bad.

Say you’ve been keeping up with this DC Comics scheme of things: certain “oh yeahs” will easily come to mind as the plot screeches by in wide-screen CGI-nish. For me though, since I’m way over the age of 13… not so much . Movie franchises demand that one lop on to every nook and cranny of these predictable fables to get the full skinny on how damn funny they can be… and ever more so violent and grisly than static color drawings on a comic page of fictional pulp. The grisliness that gives with reality-looking modern techniques of perfection, formerly known as CGI, blows Birds of Prey way too far from being a hoot movie of a fun and fight night in Gotham.

Birds of PreyReal people being bound and strung upside down by Roman’s hoods in order to make it easier for these thugs to then slash the victims’ throats is a bit much. It is not implied but, Lawzee, just displayed . Ugh and Heavens to Betsy. What’s up? It’s neither Reservoir nor Straw Dogs.

Dare I say this action-packed smash-arse movie is a full-bore chick flick? That remark could make me the target of Ms. Quinn’s band of badass angels who do accrue as the plot propels itself to the grandiose finish. The adroit females who, in turn, show up are Rosie Perez, the lady cop; Mary Elizabeth Winstead, The Huntress (with crossbow in tow) and Black Canary, who is so adept at belting a song in Roman’s chic nightclub and chauffeuring him in his Rolls-Royce. Jurnee Smollett-Bell’s, got that role. Finally, a small but significant part the script has to intensify motivation: a pubescent female street kid named Casandra, who ought not go unheeded. Ella Jay Bosco got the nod for that job. All these gals look like they go to the gym a lot, and can lay low any male jerk who might be trying to go where the ladies don’t want him to be.

Ewan McGregorIn the Not-So-Surprising category of Birds of Prey, we got ourselves the two main creators of this persistently bawdy and brawl of a flick: screenplay person, Christina Hobson and director person, Cathy Yan. Dudes! Do I make myself clear?

And to the parents: leave the kids home with the sitter. Shucks, children have plenty of violence to look “forward” to… if the fundamental message of that movie called Joker is realized by you. Some people didn’t get that work of art figured out, ya know.

Gary Chew

Latest posts by Gary Chew (see all)

Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share