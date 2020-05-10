The Jerry Duncan Show Play: Pages 36-41

The Jerry Duncan Show, the Play: It’s NYC run may have been cut short due to the coronavirus, but you can read it all right here!
Jerry moves over to the radio station.
Scene 12 Radio Station
ANNOUNCER
Live from under a rock in your backyard, it’s The Jerry Duncan Show.
Jerry grabs the microphone.
JERRY
Good morning. We have a very special guest. Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Is it a good day? We’ll soon find out.
Hillary Clinton is wearing a pantsuit and waving, as she dances to a rap song heading to the stage from the audience. She is accompanied by the intern.
INTERN
Come on darling. Keep going. That’s it.
She goes behind the screen. Jerry follows.
HILLARY
Hello Mr. Duncan.
JERRY
Welcome Madam Secretary.
HILLARY
Call me Hillary.
JERRY
Call me Jerry. Call me anything you want.
HILLARY
I might just take you up on that.
JERRY
Let’s see. You were the First Lady from 1992 to 2001. But not the only lady in the life of William Jefferson Clinton.
HILLARY
What are you saying?
JERRY
There was Paula, Jennifer, Monica. Your husband couldn’t keep his pants up. He was impeached for that. Remember?
HILLARY
Are you going to talk about the past, Jerky Duncan?
JERRY
I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that. Hey. Do you know why your husband crossed Pennsylvania Avenue without Secret Service?
HILLARY
No. Why?
JERRY
To get to the intern on the other side.
HILLARY
You know, Jerry. Life isn’t always black and white. It can be grey.
JERRY
Like the real color of your hair?
HILLARY
You’re a deplorable.
JERRY
If you say so, Miss Smarty Pantsuit. Let’s see. You were the U.S. Senator of New York from 2001 to ’09. Only taking time out to run for president against Barack Obama in ’08. How did you feel after you lost?
HILLARY
I was partying like it was 1999. How the hell do you think I felt?!
JERRY
But Obama made you his Secretary of State.
HILLARY
True. I bridged close friendships with our allies, curtailed Iran’s nuclear program and… Are you even listening to me? I should have gone on Howard Stern.
JERRY
Then came Benghazi. The U.S. Mission set on fire by terrorists on September 11, 2012. Our ambassador to Libya and three nationals killed.
HILLARY
Congress wouldn’t authorize funding to protect our embassies. You know, Jerry. I would have given Bill’s left nut to save them. It was awful.
JERRY
Losing those four people?
HILLARY
Yes. And the thought of Bill not having a left nut.
JERRY
You were a Republican before you became a Democrat.
HILLARY
I was a Goldwater girl back in 1964. Worked for awhile on Governor Nelson Rockefeller’s presidential campign in ’68. But then I found my true calling. Senator Eugene McCarthy, the anti-Vietnam War presidential candidate from Minnesota. Good-bye Rocky.
JERRY
After law school, you became so political that you worked on the impeachment hearings of President Richard Nixon.
HILLARY
He was a crook and liar just like Trump. Trying to obstruct justice by undermining our elections.
JERRY
James Comey. Ring a bell?
HILLARY
Ahhh. Creep, liar, 15 minutes of fame. If Too Tall Comey had not brought up my email server 10 days prior to the election, I, Hillary Rodham Clinton would be president today. I won the popular vote by almost three million.
JERRY
I believe he was concerned sleazy Congressman Anthony Weiner had access to your personal emails. And maybe a few government emails as well.
HILLARY
Only 3 of 30,000 emails were marked classified. They were traffic tickets.
JERRY
But you don’t drive.
HILLARY
They were from college. Uh..high school. Whatever. Then there was the one email that solved the mystery at last of who it was that circumcised Jared Kushner.
JERRY
Crazy.
HILLARY
That was about it.
JERRY
Tell me this. What are the future plans for HRC?
HILLARY
I’m glad you asked, Jerry. I will be running for president in 2020.
JERRY
Oh, no. Spare us.
Hillary exits waving to the crowd.
JERRY
There she goes. Hillary Rodham Clinton. 15 minute intermission everyone.
END OF ACT I INTERMISSION
ACT II
Scene 1 Jerry’s Apartment
JERRY
The slumlord sold this dump to the city. My cockroaches will be homeless and I don’t know how to break it to them.
Maggie enters.
MAGGIE
Did I hear right, Jerry?
JERRY
(jumps up) You just barge in here whenever you like.
MAGGIE
Why? I need an appointment? I’m your mother. You should be happy you’re leaving this place.
JERRY
What’s happiness?
MAGGIE
The day you were expelled from my uterus.
JERRY
Good. Real good.
MAGGIE
You remember Sven Johnson?
JERRY
The idiot that was always talking to himself? He was never normal after his sled crashed into a moose.
MAGGIE
Yeah. Well. Sven has been a bus driver up here since he passed away 10 years ago.
JERRY
What about him?
MAGGIE
He lost his job today. Apparently, he gave up his seat to Helen Keller. It was frightening for the passengers. Keller had one hand on the road when she was pulled over by a cop.
JERRY
No wonder Sven’s family moved out of Alaska without telling him.
The intern enters.
INTERN
Sorry to interrupt. Nobody has seen Rudy Giuliani. He was supposed to be here.
JERRY
I got a text from Bellevue Mental Hospital. He was released an hour ago and on his way.
Intern’s cell phone rings. He picks up.
INTERN
Yo.
He listens then hangs up.
INTERN
(to Jerry) He’s here.
JERRY
Gotta run.
MAGGIE
I love you, Jerry. Well? Do you have something to tell me?
JERRY
Yeah. If you see The Three Stooges, get me their autographs.
JERRY
(imitates Curly) Nyuck, nyuck, nyuck.
Jerry and the intern move over to the radio station.
TO BE CONTINUED…
