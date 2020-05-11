Our Normal & New Normal in Song Titles

Singing is not only allowed, it’s encouraged – but take off your mask first and belt out these “New Normal” songs!

Up is down, down is up — we may never get back to the good old days, but maybe we can laugh, vent a bit & reminisce old, old song titles while we wait!

For Example:

Our Old Normal: “I Have A Lovely Bunch of Coconuts”

Our New Normal: “YES, WE HAVE NO BANANAS”

1. “Margaritaville” – “EIGHT DAYS A WEEK”

2. “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” – “IN MY ROOM”

3. “One Bad Apple” – “IS THAT ALL THERE IS”?

4. “Rum & Coca Cola” – “ALWAYS ON MY MIND”

5. “3 Times a Lady” – “HIGH HOPES”

6. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” – “AT LAST”

7. “Can’t Buy Me Love” – “I TOUCH MYSELF”

8. “Here Comes The Sun” – “ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST”

9. “Come On-a My House” – “SOMETHING STUPID”

10. “I Wanna Hold Your Hand” – “U CAN’T TOUCH THIS”!

11. “King Of The Road” – “DON’T FENCE ME IN”!

12. “What a Wonderful World” – “FLY ME TO THE MOON”!

13. “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” – “I WANNA BE SEDATED”!

14. “Do You Know Where You’re Going To”? – “UNDER THE BOARDWALK”

15. “Saturday Night is the Loneliest Night of the Week” – “HANG ON SLOOPY”!

16. “I’ve Grown Accustomed To Your Face” – “WHISKEY AIN’T WORKIN’ ANYMORE”!

17. “The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” – “GOOD GOLLY, MISS MOLLY”!

18. “The Man in the Mirror” – “BIG BAD JOHN”

19. “There Is Nothing Like A Dame” – “WHAT’S NEW PUSSYCAT”?

20. “Help Me Make It Through The Night” – “HOW MUCH IS THAT DOGGIE IN THE WINDOW”?

21. “You’re Driving Me Crazy” – “MORE TODAY THAN YESTERDAY”!

And…

22. “All By Myself” – I’M SO MISERABLE WITHOUT YOU, IT’S JUST LIKE HAVING YOU AROUND”!