This is Your Brain on Aphorisms: Zero Tolerance for Racists

,

The racists grew some hate.

Trump suffers from post-Obama trauma.Zero Tolerance for Racists

When anger boils over it becomes hate.

How is being a racist not racist?

A cruel tea party is running this White House.

Trump’s strategy: Pandering to debase.

White “nationalists” tweet hatred, white and blue.

Black Lives Matter, because no one should have to race for their life.

Our cops runneth over… civil liberties!

Slaves celebrate what freed ’em?

Immigrants are being terror-ICEd by racists.

Fox news constantly steps over the southern border lyin’.

Unfortunately, Republicans can Nazi anything.

Those that deserve a good, swift kick usually get it in the end.

And the angry man livid unhappily ever after.

Any publicity is good publicity, unless it’s your obituary.

Old blue jeans never die, they just fade away.

We are all the beneficiaries of God‘s will.

Science physics what’s the matter in the universe.

An ill wind blows. It snows.

Avatar
Latest posts by Ralph Lombard (see all)
Share

While we have you…

… we have a small favor to ask. More and more people are reading the Humor Times, but advertising revenues for internet sites everywhere keep falling. And unlike so many other websites, we have not put up a paywall -- we want to keep this much-loved (and much-needed!) political humor free, if possible!

So you can see why we need to ask for your help. The Humor Times' unique content takes a lot of time and effort to produce... but we do it because we believe uncompromising political satire is more important than ever these days.

If everyone who reads and likes our website helps fund it, we can continue to help people laugh at the news, rather than cry about it! For as little as $1, you can support the Humor Times – and it only takes a minute. Thank you!

(Note: While this link will take you to a PayPal page, you have the option of using your credit card without joining PayPal. All amounts in USD.)

Or, please consider becoming a Sustaining Supporter via our Patreon Page, contributing a certain amount each month. You can do it for as long or as short a time as you like. It's a huge help with our monthly budget!

And/or, subscribe to the monthly Humor Times magazine! Subscriptions make great gifts!

Share